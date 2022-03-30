Chris Dollar on the outdoors: Well-meaning, sincere comments made during public hearing on Draft Amendment 7 | COMMENTARY

Rockfish, the most iconic and popular game fish in Chesapeake Bay, are in trouble. Amendment 7 is the ASMFC striper rebuilding plan. The public comment period on the plan closes April 15. (Chris D. Dollar)

For nearly a decade, many Chesapeake anglers have known that rockfish are in trouble. Those warning bells kicked off the formal process three years ago to put the breaks on the decline and begin the rebuilding process.

This dual-edged responsibility falls in large part to the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, formed 80 years ago. Represented by 15 states from Maine to Florida, the ASMFC manages 27 nearshore fish species. Rockfish are arguably one of the nation’s most popular and valuable saltwater game fish, and as such are also the commission’s marquee species.

Monday night, the ASMFC, in coordination with Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources, held a virtual public hearing to allow Maryland anglers and other stakeholders to weigh in on Draft Amendment 7. (Shout out to the ASMFC staff, Emilie Franke in particular, for an excellent job running the meeting.)

At 149 pages, this comprehensive plan is a behemoth — dense and complicated. Thankfully, several sport fishing and conservation groups have broken it down into digestible chunks. For a deeper dive, check out the Coastal Conservation Association Maryland’s Angler’s Guide or read CBF’s position statement.

The key topics under consideration are: No. 1: management triggers; No. 2: recreational release mortality; No. 3: stock rebuilding plan; and No. 4: conservation equivalency. We’re nearing the finish line in terms of the public comment period, which closes April 15.

Aside from the obligatory microphone hogs and a few folks that chewed up time by veering way off course or simply spewed inaccuracies, most of the comments from participants at Monday’s ASMFC hearing were well-meaning and sincere. Common threads focused on the accuracy of the recreational release mortality data used in modeling and the need for conservation equivalency in the Chesapeake.

There’s no question that many feel the recreational release mortality data used in ASMFC modeling is in dire need of an update, and as such should be a top priority. The ASMFC and its member states marine agencies should commission a Chesapeake Bay-specific release mortality study, which would not only provide managers with better and more current information when crafting management plans and setting regulations, but would also help restore some confidence among anglers in the management process.

Additionally, educating anglers, especially those new to the sport, on best practices for catch-and-release, should be given more weight.

While it’s expected the final version of the plan will be adopted before the 2023 fishing season begins, it’s important to plot October on our radar. That’s when an update to the striped bass stock assessment is scheduled as well as when the Young-of-the-Year indices from Chesapeake Bay and other major spawning grounds will be announced. YOY indices are considered important predictors of future striper health and sustainability, and taken together these two factors could influence the ASFMC’s final striper management plan.

No two ways about it, we’ve found ourselves in a thorny mess that’ll likely take years to untangle and require stout leadership and sacrifices across the board. The ASMFC’s current timeline for rebuilding stripers is about 10 years.

The clock actually began running in 2019 when, you may recall, states were required to implement an 18% cut in mortality (Addendum 6) per the current management plan rules. It bears repeating that there’s now nothing stopping state fishery managers from implementing more conservative regulations across all sectors (recreational and commercial), regardless of the outcome of the ASMFC process.

While it’s conceivable it may take longer than a decade to reach rebuilding targets, it is also possible to shorten that time frame, especially if we take it upon ourselves to take more aggressive steps that reduce striper mortality.

Sport anglers have become very efficient in catching stripers, more so than at any other time in the history of this iconic game fish. We — the recreational angling community writ large, including guides and charter boats — need to own our culpability and make course corrections accordingly.

This has already begun, as anglers and charters have adopted their own “boat policies,” which includes catch-and-release only striper fishing, boat limits less than the legal creel, and targeting other fish species during the height of summer.

I certainly do not claim to speak for all anglers, but I bet I speak for many in that we want aggressive action and science-backed policies from managers that focus on rebuilding stripers as quickly as possible for the long haul. Count me among the tens of thousands of sport anglers who believe rockfish, the prey they feed upon, and just about all other game fish, should be managed for maximum abundance, not maximum harvest.

The Chesapeake and the coastal recreational fishing communities expect nothing less. Time will tell if, through this latest rebuilding effort, fishery managers on at every level share our view.

Calendar

April 15: Deadline for final Public Comments due Amendment 7, striper rebuilding plan. Email your opinion to: comments@asmfc.org (Subject line: Draft Amendment 7).

April 1-30: Striper Closure. Anglers are prohibited from targeting striped bass, which includes catch-and-release.

April 18-May 23: Spring Turkey Season. Only bearded turkeys may be harvested. Shooting hours April 18-May 9 are a half-hour before sunrise to noon. Shooting hours for May 10-23 are a half-hour before sunrise to sunset.

May 1: The Boatyard Bar & Grill Opening Day Tournament. Register at boatyardbarandgrill.com/events/annapolis-fishing-tournament.

May 1-15: Spring Striper Season. One striper per day, minimum size 35 inches, in the Chesapeake from Brewerton Channel to the Virginia state line.

Send calendar listings, news and photos to cdollarchesapeake@gmail.com.