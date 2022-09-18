Chris Dollar on the outdoors: Fish exploding on a top-water lure provides an adrenaline rush | COMMENTARY

Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good. Take what happened a few weekends back, as an example.

I got a late-night text from Captain Chris Newsome asking if I wanted to tag along the next morning to scout a few new spots around Virginia’s Middle Peninsula. His client had to cancel last-minute. Not quite a “move your feet, lose your seat” scenario, but accepting the invite was a no-brainer.

For a few hours, I cast top-water lures over oyster cages, scoring some chunky rockfish that we released and enticing several redfish blowups that I missed.

During lulls in action, we discussed how much of the Chesapeake Bay’s key shallow water habitats have been lost, and the urgency to build more three-dimensional oyster reefs as well as protect more marshes and grass flats.

Thanks increasingly to climate change, I saw huge chunks of people’s property that, only a handful of years previously required mowing, are now underwater.

Captain Newsome has a unique understanding of the Chesapeake Bay ecosystem, having earned a degree in marine science from Old Dominion University and spent 200 days a year on the water for the past two decades as full-time guide. He and I are firmly aligned in our belief that if the bay’s resources give you something, you need to return the favor. That’s why he’s a staunch advocate for healthy habitat and robust fish stocks.

The first light, last light top-water bite is kicking into high gear as the Bay water cools. (Photo by Chris D. Dollar)

Closer to home, the fishing action over the past couple of weeks has been hot and heavy at times, or frustratingly slow when the tides and currents act fickle. Breaking rockfish (mostly undersized) as well as bluefish and Spanish mackerels are in the mix from Sharps Island flats north past the Bay Bridges.

These are roaming schools of game fish busting bait, with an emphasis on roaming so be prepared to do some running. The first light, last light bite on top-water lures has improved markedly this week as nighttime temperatures drop.

I love the “pop n’ swap” game, a technique in which a spincaster and fly angler team up to fool a game fish into attacking the hookless top-water plug. When the agitated party fails to latch onto the defanged fake bait, you fire the fly at it. They often go bonkers for the fly.

A decades-long proven tactic that’s fun as hell. Not exactly sure what the plug caster gets out of this arrangement, perhaps a sense of angling altruism.

Like almost all things sport fishing, technology has accelerated the rate at which anglers improve their skills, save the most inept of practitioners. Rod design is a prime example. Modern fishing poles have extended the casting range of even the most pedestrian among us, a key skill for top-water angling.

For spinning gear, I go with at least a seven-foot rod with 3000-size reel usually loaded with 20-pound test line. My fly outfit is typically an eight-weight, but I bump up to a nine-weight if chucking bulkier flies.

I also throw soft plastics tied behind popping corks. Some might argue (you know who you are) that this isn’t truly top-water fishing, but who cares. It’s a hoot nonetheless.

Mostly I throw a top-water plug Stillwater’s Smack Jr., but I also like Super Spook Jr. Either lure mimics a young-of-year bunker, schools of which are flooding out of the bay’s tributaries.

Later in the day I may switch over to slow-sinking twitch plugs, such as X-Raps and MirrOlures. Skinny water fishing early in the day, or as the light fades with surface plugs is my jam, my happy place, what gives me joy.

Call it what you will, very few things in angling rival the adrenaline rush sparked by a fish exploding on a top-water lure.

Striper Series

There’s not an angler worth his or her salt from Cape Charles to Cape Cod who’s not keenly aware that our beloved stripers need our help to rebuild their numbers.

True, state and coastal fishery managers have implemented Amendment 7, often called “road map” to striper’s recovery. This strategy should help, but likely may prove not be enough.

Many times, over many years I’ve written in this space that we — and not just the sport fishing community but also elected officials and professional fishery managers — need a paradigm shift in how we view and manage the striper fishery.

Manage for abundance, not just harvest capacity. Simple concept, hard to execute. Fishing pressure has increased across the board, and the technology used to find and catch fish is incredible.

Add to the list of challenges facing rockfish are diminished reproductive success in the bay — the species’ main spawning ground — as well as habitat deficiencies and impacts of climate change. These conspire to erode away at the numbers of the species we love, so it must be all hands on deck.

That starts with each of us taking an active role in conserving fish and supporting efforts — better yet volunteering — to rebuild live bottom habitats. This is why I’m part of a team that put together a series of interactive talks designed to educate, engage, and inspire anglers to get more involved in helping shape the future of striper management.

Called “Past, Present & Future of Striped Bass: A Chesapeake Perspective,” the first two events were held in May and July. (If you missed them, you can check out the talks on YouTube).

The third and final edition for this year will be live-streamed on September 22 (7-8:30 p.m.) with an expert panel sharing their views on what we can do to help ensure a sustainable fishery and restore marine habitats.

This series is presented by the Coastal Conservation Association and its partners Yamaha Right Waters, American Sportfishing Association, Maryland Marine Trades Association, Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, BoatU.S. and the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation.

The conversation will be moderated by FishTalk magazine’s angler-in-chief, Lenny Rudow. Register for free at: fishtalkmag.com/chesapeake-perspective. See you then.

Calendar

Through Sept. 30: Teal-only hunting season. Shooting hours: one half-hour before sunrise until sunset. Daily bag limit is six teal (blue or green-winged); the possession limit teal is three times the daily bag limit.

Through Oct. 15: Dove Season, first split. Fifteen birds per day.

Sept. 22: “Past, Present, and Future of Striped Bass: A Chesapeake Perspective.” Join Bay experts for the third installment of the three-part series discussing the future of this iconic game fish. Register fishtalkmag.com/chesapeake-perspective.

Sept. 23-25: Fourth Annual Tangier Classic, Crisfield MD. Details at tangierclassic.com.

Sept. 26: Maryland and Potomac River Public Hearing for Fishery Management Plan for Menhaden. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Hybrid meeting, in-person at DNR Tawes Building, C-1 Conference Room, 580 Taylor Avenue, Annapolis.

Sept. 30: Public comment deadline for Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Menhaden Draft Addendum I. Email comments@asmfc.org, with Atlantic Menhaden in the subject line.

Oct. 6-9: U.S. Power Boat Show. City Dock, Annapolis, MD. Check out the “Fishing Spot” display with vendors. See the debut of Harvester, a new media platform for fishing, hunting, and shooting sports. Details at annapolisboatshows.com.

Send calendar listings, news and photos to cdollarchesapeake@gmail.com.