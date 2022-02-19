Chris Dollar on the outdoors: Panfishing is laid-back and simplistic | COMMENTARY

Experienced Maryland anglers are very familiar with the waters that support our well-known white and yellow perch runs. For the uninitiated, you can catch staging perch in the deep-water holes in North East, Nanticoke and Susquehanna rivers to the feeder tributaries of the Gunpowder and Bush rivers. The Patuxent and Potomac tributaries never seem to disappoint, and neither does Allen’s Fresh in the upper Wicomico River and Potomac’s Nanjemoy Creek.