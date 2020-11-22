Chris Dollar: Eating oysters is a celebration of the simple joys of life | COMMENTARY

The near eradication of wild Chesapeake oysters is yet another sad case of people loving something almost to death. (Paul Greenberg’s excellent book, “American Catch: The Fight for Our Local Seafood,” is a must-read on this general concept.) Long gone are the days when hundreds of reefs poked out of the Bay and its rivers at low water. Although restoration efforts continue and some success has been encouraging, it has been hard earned. Debates over the value and benefits of sanctuary reefs versus harvest reefs and ongoing disagreements about whether to invest more in aquaculture or continue to prop up a wild fishery complicates the future of this iconic shellfish.