Chris Dollar: State fisheries should be creative and diligent in their ongoing efforts to rebuild rockfish stocks | COMMENTARY

I’ll delay commentary on the first two and address circle hooks. I laud the department’s stated goal of being more proactive in its outreach efforts on how to properly use circle hooks after they were mandatory in 2018 when bait fishing and live-lining for rockfish. But let’s get real. From the get-go, there was a sizable number of sport anglers and professional skippers who made no secret of their disdain for the new rule. In fact, some outright boasted they weren’t going to use them. This objection seems to be borne out by the bust of six charter boat operators last month by the Maryland Natural Resources Police, who charged them with multiple fishing violations.