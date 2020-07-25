Crabbing is a summer ritual on the Chesapeake. So is steaming them alive. | COMMENTARY

It was so hot even the nettles were sweating. The summer sky was a flat, simmering blue. The soft-serve swirls, a sign of a pending thunder boomer were hours from forming in the sky, but you knew it was inevitable. The creek’s water had the consistency of thinned syrup, and creatures large and small, from herons and ospreys to mummichugs and mosquitos, had given their enthusiasm over to the oppressive heat.
It seemed as if the only thing that wasn’t running in second gear were the crabs, which not unexpectedly refused to come gently into that good net. They snapped and snarled the entire way from snap pot to bushel basket, exhibiting no signs they begrudged their ingrained avarice that sealed their fate.
Add this unflinching tenacity to the many traits I admire about crabs. To the bitter end they give you all they got even as they’re dropped into the steaming pot. For most folks unaccustomed to the Chesapeake tradition of eating steamed crabs it’s this final act in the sea-to-table scenario they find most bizarre: Steaming them alive. The morbidity of the act isn’t lost on me as I age, and I admit in recent years I attempt to temper the macabre by stunning the crustaceans in ice water prior to them meeting their demise.
It’s a melancholy that I quickly get over. I could eat crabs for hours on end. I know folks repulsed by the whole affair of preparing crabs for the table. Yet they have no issue scarfing down succulent backfin, dipped in butter and apple vinegar, until their eyes roll back into their head in pure delight.
Menhaden vote set for August
The first column I ever wrote about menhaden was probably around 1998. Don’t hold me to that as I’ve lost count on the number of columns I’ve written since. I recall I focused on how much rockfish and bluefish loved to smash bunker pod and how much I enjoyed casting flies and topwater plugs into melee.
At that time, I only briefly explained how critical menhaden are to the health of our Chesapeake and coastal marine ecosystems. We’ve learned so much about these oily forage in the intervening years. Also called pogies or bunker, menhaden are a linchpin species for popular game fish such as rockfish (stripers), bluefish and sea trout. Perhaps not coincidently all three species are in decline. Like the bumper sticker you see around Maryland, “No Farms, No Food,” the same can be said of this critical forage that a wide range of marine animals eats for fuel.
Let’s recap the recent wins that have helped check Omega Protein’s voracious appetite to hoover up millions of tons of bunker each year. Last fall, the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission found the foreign-owned company out of compliance with its management plan after Omega blew past the Bay cap. Then U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross rapped Omega’s knuckles again by upholding the ASMFC’s decision.
During Virginia’s 2020 legislative session, Gov. Northam’s team, supported by thousands of sport anglers, fishing businesses and conservationists, led the way to get a law enacted that transferred authority to manage this keystone species from the state politicians to the state’s Marine Resources Commission. In doing so it wrestled oversight from the clutches of politic influences and put it in the hands of fisheries professionals, where it belongs.
This was a huge step forward. And now we’ve reached another crucial crossroads, equally as significant. At its August meeting, the ASMFC will vote on whether to adopt Ecological Reference Points (ERP) for menhaden. This is a novel approach based on the best available science. If approved, the models used by managers will take into account bunker’s holistic role and value in the marine ecology — not just a profit-driven commodity to be ground into meal for farm-raised fish or used in health products. As others have pointed out, we can make those products from other sources.
Adopting ERPs is a potential game changer, so don’t sit this one out. Tell the ASMFC’s Menhaden Management Board it’s time to move forward by supporting Ecological Reference Points for menhaden. Send comments via email at comments@asmfc.org with “ASMFC Summer Meeting: Menhaden ERPs” in the subject line. Deadline is 5 p.m. EST on Tuesday, July 28.
Big win for conservation and public lands, water
It’s heartening that Congress can actually agree on legislation that is great for all Americans. Earlier this week, the House passed the Great American Outdoors Act by a huge bipartisan majority.
The pending law, which heads to President Trump’s desk next week, fulfills two long-standing priorities of the outdoor recreation community: Fully funding the Land and Water Conservation Fund and addressing the massive backlog of maintenance and infrastructure needs on public lands and waters. Both are crucial to recreational users, from angler and hunting groups to birders and boaters.
Passage could not have come at a better time since outdoor activities can be done safely during the era of COVID-19.
Outdoors calendar
Email your photos, calendar listings and outdoors news to Chris Dollar at cdollar@cdollaroutdoors.com.
Through Sept. 20, 2020: Summer Slam, sponsored by AllTackle and CCA MD. Register at ianglertournament.com.
August 3-7: 47th Annual White Marlin Open. Ocean City, MD. Details at whitemarlinopen.com.
Sept. 12-14: CCA MD’s “Red Trout Tournament.” Buzz’s Marina. Register at ianglertournament.com.
Oct. 1-31: Rocktober Cup Derby. Details at ccamd.org.
Nov. 7: 14th annual Fish For A Cure Tournament. Register fishforacure.org.
Dec. 1-Feb. 28, 2021: Pickerel Championship. Details at ccamd.org.
Dec. 5: 2nd Annual Schumann Memorial “Winter Classic.” Details at ccamd.org.