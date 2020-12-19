Chris Dollar: Stripers are overfished in Chesapeake Bay. It’s time for change. | COMMENTARY

According to the professional fishery biologists and managers from Maine to North Carolina who collectively make up the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, stripers are being overfished. The slide has been gradual yet almost insidious: One spot after another, where I once consistently caught stripers, produced fewer and fewer each season. Add the fact that the cow stripers are getting hammered from all sectors and the Chesapeake’s young-of-the-year index, which tracks spawning success, has been below the long-term average nine of the last 15 years, and trouble is most certainly brewing.