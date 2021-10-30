Chris Dollar on the outdoors: Bittersweet day of bird hunting without believed Chesapeake Bay retriever | COMMENTARY

Perhaps it’s easier to start this tale from the end. Cut to the chase, so to speak.
All in all, we experienced a remarkably unspectacular duck hunt, if you disregard the stunning sunrise. We saw no birds trading and heard relatively few shotgun reports. I never even heard a mallard quack.
For all our efforts our only rewards were minor: A pair of pintails flirted with our decoy spread just after legal shooting time, and a pair of teal snuck through the back door and out the side door with such speed and stealth we never had a chance to click off the safety.
It was only on the long paddle back to the launch when things got interesting. That’s when we saw a flock of widgeon loafing in the middle of the big public impoundment. Without a care in world, perhaps as many as five dozen birds grazed lazily on widgeon grass, oblivious to the chaotic world around them.
That, of course, spawned the “what if” game between the two of us. Perhaps a zero-dark-thirty start was unnecessary, and instead we’d have done better opting for a mid-morning start to see what the birds were doing, and then hunt until sundown.
Or maybe we should have set up on that westward marsh bank, brought several more dozen decoys, and maybe a couple spinning winged decoys. That’s how it goes when hunting Maryland’s public marshes these days. Oftentimes more questions than action.
Aside from the inaction, it was a bittersweet excursion. I met up with friend I hadn’t seen in more than a year. In normal times (is normal even a thing anymore?) we’d get together at least a handful of days to fish and bird hunt.
It also marked first time in 20 years I’ve begun a waterfowl season without a dog, having said farewell to my Chesapeake at the end of the summer. It was an excruciatingly hard decision, but the right one.
Merle retired from joining me in the marsh and field two years ago at age 11, and his final retrieve of a solo goose was fueled by pure guts. He was named for musicians Merle Haggard and Merle Watson, a clunky homage to the duality of his personality.
Unlike my first Chessie, a perpetually likable fella with crazy curls, Merle could on occasion be stubborn to the point of down-right orneriness. Character he definitely had in spades, and when his antics weren’t problematic, they were funny.
My hunting friend recalled the time Merle, so frustrated at being confined to the blind, tried to gnaw his way through the door. He’d a done it too had it not been for the pair of mallards that interrupted his “Great Escape.” Despite all his idiosyncrasies (“Don’t touch my feet!”) and irascibilities, he also had a sweet side, and on balance was fun to be around.
Dog people know intuitively, and research backs this up, that they are good for us in myriad ways. Canine family members make us happier, healthier, and better able to handle life’s stressors and crises.
I’ll never be able to square the dichotomy of how important dogs are to the human condition and their short lifespan. It’s one of the great injustices of the universe, especially considering how many soulless humans get to parade around for decades, as if their existence is a blessing to us all.
Eventually, my sadness will subside and be replaced with the happier remembrances of Merle in his prime — strong, energetic, and full of life. Then I’ll consider another hunting partner. Perhaps another Chessie, or maybe a different breed altogether. Until then, rest easy, my friend.
Duck Zones
Hunters asked, and Maryland’s Wildlife and Heritage Service listened then delivered. For years, duck and goose hunters in the western part of the state have wanted a split duck season that offers them a better chance at success afield.
Migratory habits of birds in the state’s western counties are different enough from those in eastern counties that border the Chesapeake Bay, tidal rivers, and wetlands to make the East-West Zones designation not only workable but sensible.
After about two years of prep work, Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources took advantage of a window of opportunity via the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service’s management framework to set in regulation the two zones.
To view the Duck Zone maps, visit: https://dnr.maryland.gov/wildlife/Documents/EWduck-zones.pdf.
No changes this season in the daily duck bag limits, and they are the same in both the Eastern and Western Duck Zones. You can shoot six ducks total per day, of which three can be wood ducks and two can be either mallards (only one hen), redheads, black ducks (during Black Duck Season only), or canvasbacks.
Hunters can bag one each of the following: pintail, scaup (two per day from Jan. 8-Jan. 31, 2022.). You can also shoot one fulvous tree duck and one mottled duck as part of your daily bag limit, but I’ve never seen either.
Calendar
Through Dec. 10: Resident striper season. One (1) rockfish per angler, unless on charter boat that uses electronic reporting. Check DNR website for details.
Nov. 1-Feb. 28, 2022: CCA Maryland Pickerel Championship. Compete for some great prizes.
Nov. 3: Free State Fly Fishers’ meeting, 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Capt. Tom Hughes discusses fly fishing on Chesapeake Bay.
Nov. 6: Youth, Veteran and Military Waterfowl Hunting Days. Also Feb. 5, 2022.
Nov. 6: 15th Annual Fish For A Cure Tournament. Boat registration includes t-shirts, Deadline to register is October 30th.
Nov. 12-14: 50th Annual Waterfowl Festival on 2021!
Nov. 13–Nov. 26: Regular Duck Season, Eastern Zone. Check DNR regulations.
Nov. 20–Nov. 26: Regular Duck Season, Western Zone. Check DNR regulations.
Nov. 20: Free State Fly Fishers’ monthly hands-on session, Mark Bange demonstrates building and tying Greg Krebs’ foam poppers.
