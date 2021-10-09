Chris Dollar on the outdoors: October is a sweet spot for casting plugs and poppers for rockfish | COMMENTARY

It isn’t difficult to make poppers pop, but it does takes a bit of practice to do it right. That’s part of the fun. Everyone has their take on just how to do that, and here’s what works for me: Point the rod tip at the plug with the tip six to 10 inches above the water’s surface then crank the reel handle two to four times, steady but fast. On the last half of the final turn, lift the rod tip slightly and then snap it down. Pause, and repeat. Rockfish will follow a lure to the boat, so don’t pull it in too quickly.