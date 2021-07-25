Chris Dollar: Catching crabs using a hand line or trot line is summer pasttime on the bay | COMMENTARY

You can purchase commercially made lines or fashion them yourself. Chicken necks are the overwhelmingly popular choice for bait. I have no idea if that’s where the term “chicken necker” derived from, but I like to think it did. No matter, hand-lining is great fun for adults and kids. Be forewarned, however. Rig at least a half-dozen per kid or risk having a mutiny on your hands. Also, don’t set the lines all the same depth or location. Vary them and change your bait when it washes out.