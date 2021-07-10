Chris Dollar: Fishing for spotted sea trout is sublime experience | COMMENTARY

“Ethical behavior is doing the right thing when no one else is watching — even when doing the wrong thing is legal.”
― Aldo Leopold
I should have known better than to scout at the tail end of a heat wave, but sometimes hope eclipses reason. Looking back, the outcome was predictable: a whole lot of nothing due to soaring water temps.
I was fishing waters where the outflow of the Honga River merges with the top of Tangier Sound, usually productive. However, that day I struggled to land enough spotted sea trout to make a guided trip scheduled for later that week worthwhile. A couple of spikes were my only reward for losing 5 pounds of water weight. Good thing they brew beer every day.
Still, the sight of their resplendent shimmering silvery flanks punctuated with ink-black spots is always welcomed, regardless of quantity or size. Curiously, a sea trout’s beatific body-scape stands in direct contrast to the two gnarly fangs protruding from its top jaw. Those choppers make an alley cat look good.
Within the past decade, more upper Chesapeake Bay anglers have discovered the joys of fishing the shallow water for sea trout along the state’s barrier islands. I’d wager even more fishermen will seek out new waters and game fish, given that from July 16 until Aug. 1, striper fishing in Maryland’s part of the Chesapeake Bay is prohibited. This also includes catch-and-release.
The closure is a major part of the Department of Natural Resources’ effort to meet its conservation obligation to reduce rockfish mortality as mandated by the Atlantic States Marine Fishery Commission.
Sea trout feed on small baitfish like bay anchovies and peanut bunker, though they’ll also gobble up crustaceans. Given this fact, my favorite lures and flies mimic those prey. The Clouser Minnow is my go-to, usually in chartreuse and white. Half-and-Half, Deceivers, and anchovy and crab patterns work, too.
Lures such as D.O.A., ZMan’s DieZel MinnowZ, and BKDs all catch, especially rigged on a jighead like G Eye Jig. Weight of the jig should be appropriate for the water depth and current you’re casting into, which for me usually means lures of 3/16-ounce to 3/8-ounce, and very occasionally to 1/2 ounce.
When fished right, the combination of popping corks — Maryland-based lure maker Hard Head Custom Baits makes a good one — and a big-eyed jighead with soft plastic trailer creates a surface ruckus that fish can hear even at a fair distance away, inspiring sea trout as well as puppy drum and rockfish to strike. Sea trout are early feeders, so I also make sure to rig a rod with a floating and slow-sinking twitch plug, such as X-Raps and MirrOlures 52 series.
Perhaps more important than what lure to chuck is finding clean water. This is why the bay’s key shallow-water habitats (oyster reefs and underwater grass beds) are so key to good sportfishing. Both habitats have been compromised relative to their historic abundance, so it’s encouraging to see a coalition of groups restoring grass beds and building more three-dimensional oyster reefs in shallow water.
Spotted sea trout range from the Florida Keys to Cape Cod, though most fish are found from the Chesapeake south. According to ASMFC biologists, not much is known about the status of this wildly popular game fish because there is no coast-wide stock assessment due to their life history and lack of migration.
Trout numbers in the Chesapeake have been strong in the past few years. Yet, they are susceptible to cold stuns and oxygen depletion events like algal blooms and red tides.
Given these variables, we should continue to take a conservative approach in managing them, both recreationally and commercially, by implementing regulations that get us much closer to the theoretical carrying capacity of estuaries like the Chesapeake Bay as opposed to the maximum sustainable yield, for example, how many fish can be removed from the water before that stock begins to decline.
Also, I favor stiffer penalties for those who wantonly poach as well as looking at reducing or ending wasteful practices like haul seining and shallow-water gill netting.
Several years ago, sport fishermen persuaded Maryland’s DNR to reduce the recreational limit from 10 fish to four fish at 14 inches. Maryland also capped a previously unlimited commercial catch to a 125-pound daily harvest.
Virginia, which has a larger population of spotted sea trout than its northern neighbor, allows an angler to keep five fish a day at 14 inches. However, only one of those trout can be greater than 24 inches, a nod to keeping more of the brood stock in play. Maryland has an upper slot limit for red drum (27 inches), but not for speckled trout. We definitely should.
Even so, almost everyone I know — guides and sport anglers alike — already let sea trout 20 inches and longer go because the majority of sea trout over 20 inches are female, capable of releasing approximately 20 million eggs annually. Like stripers, these big fish may possess what one might call “survivor genes,” making it all the more important to keep them in the gene pool as long as possible.
Which reminds me of the importance of initiatives such as the Release Over 20 (@releaseover20) campaign, which started several years ago after Eye Strike Fishing co-founder Dave Fladd of South Carolina became frustrated that state fishery managers would not implement an upper-slot for spotted sea trout.
The effort has grown rapidly on social media, and today legions of recreational anglers throughout the coastal U.S. voluntarily release all spotted sea trout and southern flounder over 20 inches.
Fladd put in perfectly: “You can make your own change.” Words to fish by.
Calendar
July 16-July 31: ALL striper fishing closed in Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay, including catch-and-release.
Aug. 1-Dec. 10: Resident striper season. One (1) rockfish per angler, unless on charter boat that uses electronic reporting. Circle hooks mandatory. Check DNR website for details.
Through Oct. 31: The Great Chesapeake Invasives Count. Go to ccamd.org to register.
Sept. 8: Pasadena Sportfishing Group’s “Kids Fishing Derby.” Downs Park, 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Register at pasadenasportfishing.com or call 410-439-3474 for details.
