Lower bay anglers await influx of red drum, cobia | COMMENTARY

On June’s Strawberry Moon, the last Supermoon that’ll be visible across the morthern hemisphere until next spring, I have no doubt crabs are shedding among the verdant grass beds and other shallow water hides.
In this vulnerable state, they’ll garner not only the attention of watermen who catch them to feed the desires of Chesapeake epicureans — of the seafood variety; not disciples of the Greek philosopher Epicurus — but also rockfish, puppy drum, and speckled trout looking for an easy meal.
On this latter point, the savvy angler would do well to ever so quietly scour the shallows with lure and fly. I love this style of fishing, both on the fly and with spin gear using top-water plugs.
Further down the Chesapeake Bay close to the state line, anglers are keeping a sharp eye out for the annual influx of bull red drum and cobia. Both marquee gamesters will hit trolled spoons and hoses, as will bluefish which, along with Spanish mackerel, should be in our part of the Bay in decent numbers within a couple weeks.
In the upper Chesapeake, most of the fleet continues to catch rockfish using live spot in the run-up to July’s two-week closure. Dolly’s Lumps, Sewer Pipe, and Podickory Point are popular spots.
You’ll also find the rockfish from Love Point to Hodges Bar and past Poole’s Island, as well as the crowds. Chumming or trolling hoses or spoons works, too, as does soaking peeler crabs at the Bay Bridge pilings. Light tackle jigging with soft plastics (BKDs, Z-Man, Bust Em Baits) has also produced, from what I’ve heard.
Don’t be scared to veer off the fleet to go and find your own pod of fish. But catching ain’t easy, despite what Instagram says, underscoring the point that the striper population is indeed stressed.
With so much pressure on rockfish, here’s yet another friendly reminder to practice effective catch-and-release as well as change gears and target other species like white perch, spot, snakeheads, and catfish.
Speaking of snakehead, fishing for these invasives continues to be good, and the list of waters you can find them in continues to grow. Toss floating frog imitations, fat paddle tails, and chatterbaits, and always be ready for a rod-thumping strike when you least expect it. Be safe and kind to one another out on the water, and Happy Birthday America!
Bluefish Recovery Plan
Efforts to rebuild stocks of one of the most popular sport fish in the Chesapeake and along the entire East Coast — bluefish — took another step in the right direction last week when the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council and Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Bluefish Management Board recommended the plan move forward.
The Bluefish Allocation and Rebuilding Amendment initiates a seven-year rebuilding program that includes analyzing progress every two years, establishing new allocations between the commercial and recreational sectors while implementing new commercial allocations to the states.
Managers can also apply a buffer to either sector to reduce quota if necessary. The plan now heads to NOAA Fisheries for final consideration, and for final approval at ASMFC’s August meeting.
Two years ago, bluefish stocks were found to be declining at such a rate that cuts to the harvest were required. Those cuts took effect this year: private anglers fishing for blues in the two Bay states and Potomac River can keep three blues per day. If you go on a charter, the limit is five fish per day. Maryland and Potomac set the minimum size at eight inches, but Virginia has no minimum size.
Protecting and rebuilding the bluefish stock is an essential endeavor, and because fishery managers have limited options, this approach is fair and, hopefully, effective. However, as I’ve mentioned before, to me splitting the recreational creel smacks of sector separation.
If managers continue to down this path, it could be bad for the recreational industry on several levels. Never a dull moment in fisheries management, and yet another issue to keep plotted on our radar.
June 1-July 15: Resident striper season. One (1) rockfish per angler, unless on charter boat that uses electronic reporting. Circle hooks mandatory. Check DNR website for details.
Calendar
July 4: Maryland Free Fishing Days.
July 16-July 31: ALL striper fishing closed in Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay, including catch-and-release.
Aug. 1-Dec. 10: Resident striper season. One (1) rockfish per angler, unless on charter boat that uses electronic reporting. Circle hooks mandatory. Check DNR website for details.
