Chris Dollar: Get kids out on the Chesapeake Bay. It will change their world. | COMMENTARY

Since 2009, I’ve run kayak fishing summer camps for kids, an idea borne during the aftermath of the Great Recession when full-time outdoor writing gigs went the way of the dinosaur. I pitched my idea to a buddy, whose original reaction was, “It’ll never work.” But it did work, and although it was much more work than we anticipated, we had a blast. More importantly, the kids had a blast.
After several successful years together, we amicably parted ways. I focused my camps on fishing with smaller groups, and he pivoted toward bay-centric ecology programs. Although our approach is different, our objectives are the same: running safe and fun on-the-water camps that open kids up to incredible outdoor opportunities they may not otherwise get to experience. Kids gain confidence by learning to paddle, they catch their first rockfish or snakehead, and see a dolphin or cownose ray upclose.
With hundreds of rivers and creeks and more than 11,000 miles of tidal shore, the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries is a virtual playground for anglers and boaters. During the year of COVID-19, there was an encouraging uptick not just in fishing and boating, but a whole host of outdoors activities. This is a welcomed change from decades past when experts feared the continued slide in participation could damage the outdoors industry.
In recent years, through an initiative known as “R3” — recruitment, retention and reactivation — the national outdoor recreation community has joined forces to strategically increase participation in fishing, hunting, boating and other related pursuits. Earlier this month, Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources launched its own angler R3 plan.
Moreover, most sportsmen and sportswomen are also champions for conservation and marine resources, so the sale of more licenses and taxes generated from equipment help fund conservation programs.
In my many years as an outdoors trip leader, fishing guide and coach, I’ve learned a few things. In my experience, young people not only want clear direction, they also respect you for providing it. So, plan accordingly, well in advance of actually getting on the water. This approach can also apply when fishing with adult family and friends, especially the “know-it all.”
At my camps, the first order of business is to go over the safety rules. Then I do it again, and a third time. Life jackets are mandatory — no ifs, ands, or buts about it. Make sure it fits properly. If it chafes, binds, or is too loose, kids will try every trick in the book to weasel out of the life vest. Explain the day’s plan. If you’re on a boat, tell the kids what’s off limits, explain to them how your throttle, wheel, and electronics works. Get kids involved from the beginning. Time management is key. Nothing kills an outing more quickly than if it runs too long. No one is having fun when they get cranky, so two hours tops for first timers is plenty.
The best way to prime the pump for future trips is to fish where your odds of catching fish are high. Most young, first-time anglers don’t care whether the fish is a perch, spot, or bluegill; they’re happy when the rod bends. Also, don’t over-complicate things. Save the lures for when they’ve mastered the basics. A five-foot rod with eight-pound test mono and a bobber is an ideal setup for first timer, especially when fishing on a pond, pier or from shore. Remember, bait is your friend!
Never fall in love with your first plan. Have a back-up ready to go. Remember, there’s a chance you may get skunked on your first outing. I cannot recall how many times small dip nets and seine nets have saved the day during my camps. Minnows, crabs, and other bay critters are fairly easy to catch and are a hoot for youngsters. Don’t forget the snacks, drinks, and even bring along their favorite toy and coloring books (if they’re super young) to pass the time between bites. Make it a relaxed event, perhaps with swimming or lunch out afterward.
Getting kids out on the Chesapeake Bay in a safe and fun way broadens their world, and helps inspire the next generation of conservationists. Most importantly, make it fun. Remember, it’s just fishing. A longtime friend, and one of the best anglers I know, doesn’t fish with his family. Why not? “According to my family, fishing with me isn’t fun. Seems I get a little crazy on the water.” Instead, they hike, bike, and camp together. And if the fish aren’t biting? Go crabbing.
Here are a few other tips:
- Safety first: PFDs, first-aid kit, whistle, bug juice, sunscreen, hats, and appropriate clothing. Wear polarized sunglasses. Not only to reduce eye strain and glare, but as protection from errant lures and low hanging branches if you’re shore fishing.
- Kid-friendly fishing gear: The best fishing outfits for youngsters are light-weight outfits less than six-feet long. Also, go barbless, or mash down barbs. These are far easier to remove should a cast go awry.
- Snacks and drinks: Who doesn’t like a cool drink and tasty snack on a summer’s day? Avoid soda and other sugary drinks.
Outdoors calendar
- Through July 15: Second split, resident striper season. One (1) rockfish per angler; two fish if on charter boat using electronic reporting. Circle hooks mandatory for certain methods of fishing. Check DNR website for rules.
- July 4: Maryland Free Fishing Day.
- July 16-July 31: All striper fishing closed in Maryland’s Chesapeake, including catch-and-release.
- Aug. 1-Dec. 10: Resident striper season. One (1) rockfish per angler, unless on charter boat that uses electronic reporting. Circle hooks mandatory. Check DNR website for details.
