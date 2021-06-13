Chris Dollar: Regulations for spot are about to changes. Here’s what to know. | COMMENTARY

Welcome back, little buddy! I’m not talking about seeing friends and family as a result of tamping down COVID-19 — thanks science! — although that’s a great thing, too. I mean spot, an underrated summer visitor that has taken up station over numerous local reefs.
In the past decade or so, local anglers favor spot more as live bait for rockfish than as table fair. Most anglers can catch spot fairly easily using a top-bottom rig tipped with bloodworms. That still works, if you can get quality worms.
The new Chesapeake Sabiki rig, which is compliant with Maryland’s two-hook rule, works well, too. With the popularity of live lining so too has the use of spot pots, a type of bait fish trap that is similar in appearance to a crab trap. Pound netters also supply tackle shops and charter skippers with spot as bait, who in turn provide them for their customers to catch stripers.
What’s the big deal over such a small fish? Because the regulations for spot are about to change, by either Monday or Tuesday. (In fact, I saw both dates in online documents. Also, just before filing this column, a quick check about spot regs on DNR’s “Chesapeake Bay Seasons, Sizes & Limits” webpage still reads, “Subject to change.” I assume it’ll be updated next week.)
Whatever day the regulation takes effect, recreational anglers in Maryland can keep 50 spot per person per day of any size. To accommodate charter boat captains, head boat skippers, and guides who use these drums as bait, a vessel may carry in a live well 50 fish for each passenger they’re licensed to carry, even if the actual number of anglers on board that day is lower than that. Finally, although penning spot off a pier to use later isn’t directly impacted by these regulations, it does impact possession limit. Your best bet is to read the entire regulation yourself.
Maryland revised its rules to remain compliant with the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s management plan for spot. A more thorough explanation would take more than I’m given, so here’s a condensing version.
In 2017, the first coast-wide benchmark stock assessment was conducted, yet because it yielded conflicting trends in abundance and harvest as well as other uncertainties, the assessment wasn’t deemed suitable for management advice, according to the ASMFC website.
The coastal board uses the traffic light approach (TLA) to evaluate fishery trends and, as necessary, develop management actions. Based on these conflicting trends in the spot fishery, the Technical Committee recommended several adjustments, which the ASMFC approved in February 2020.
Then in October 2020, significant declines in harvest in both the mid-Atlantic (north of Virginia-North Carolina border) and South Atlantic (North Carolina to Florida) regions triggered additional management action, which is how we got to the new creel limits for sport anglers as well as a required 1% reduction in commercial harvest from their 10-year average.
I’m cool with the new rules, since they try to balance good stewardship of our marine resources, even if it’s a little fish, with needs of anglers, charter industry, and bait shops. (Netting by catch is a related but separate issue.) It’s unlikely anyone brags on Instagram about my diminutive friend since by themselves they don’t rip lips or burn drag. As an angling generalist, however, I love ‘em, especially coated with Zatarain’s — or House of Autry if you prefer — and fried in peanut oil.
Maryland offers free fishing days
Everyone knows you can’t get nothing for free … or can you? On July 4, would-be anglers looking to try out Maryland’s numerous fishing options can do so without buying a fishing license, trout stamp or registration.
On this day, you can catch and possess legal finfish in any tidal and non-tidal waters of Maryland, as long as it’s for recreational purposes. This isn’t a free pass to be a knucklehead and disregard current regulations; read DNR’s fishing and crabbing guide for current size and catch limits. Also, check out DNR’s other fishing resources, such as angler access maps and Click Before You Cast reports.
Speaking of fishing licenses, mostly Congress operates in dysfunction mode, but once in a while it proves me wrong. So, a shout out to federal lawmakers who recently introduced the Sport Fish Restoration, Recreational Boating Safety, and Wildlife Restoration Act of 2021. Once passed, it’ll reauthorize the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, which is funded in part by the federal excise tax on fishing equipment. None of us are particularly fond of paying taxes, but in this case the fund supports programs that most rank-and-file anglers and boaters care about, or at least should care about.
State fish and wildlife agencies will use much of the monies to restore habitat, repair and build boat ramps as well as engage in work to protect coastal wetlands, offer boating safety programs, and promote fishing and boating participation. After all, you can’t catch quality gamefish without quality habitat, and you can’t get on the water without operable boat ramps and good public access.
Outdoors calendar
- June 1-July 15: Second split, resident striper season. One (1) rockfish per angler; two fish if on charter boat using electronic reporting. Circle hooks mandatory for certain methods of fishing. Check DNR website for rules.
- July 4: Maryland Free Fishing Day.
- July 16-July 31: All striper fishing closed in Maryland’s Chesapeake, including catch-and-release.
- Aug. 1-Dec. 10: Resident striper season. One (1) rockfish per angler, unless on charter boat that uses electronic reporting. Circle hooks mandatory. Check DNR website for details.
