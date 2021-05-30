Chris Dollar: It’s astounding the Chesapeake blue crab continues its remarkable resilience | COMMENTARY

I’m not trying to weird you out, but before you pluck out succulent, lump backfin this summer consider how truly wondrous this Bay creature is. The pink hue after emerging from the steaming pot does not do justice to the crab’s true beauty. Hopefully you’ve seen unfold before your very eyes a kaleidoscope of magnificent colors — earthen greens, spacey magentas, and alternating blues both deep and faint — and appreciated this uniqueness that is rarely, if ever, duplicated among its kin. Matched by this elegance is its indomitable survival instinct. Have you ever seen this feisty crustacean go quietly into the basket? I haven’t.