Chris Dollar: Locating black drum takes patience, time, and teamwork. Here’s how to catch ‘em. | COMMENTARY

Grant you, they don’t make blistering runs like their crimson-hued cousins, but black drums give no quarter, nor do they ask for it. That’s probably part of their appeal to Chesapeake sport fishermen. Another is that they possess a ghost-like “here one minute, gone the next” trait that makes them a challenge to catch, particularly in our section of the Bay.
Fishermen had long suspected black drum to be long-range roamers, crossing state lines throughout the year. It’s this migration pattern that also makes them a challenging species for fishery agencies to manage. Important knowledge gaps were closed by Dr. Cynthia Jones of Old Dominion University, who in the late 1990s led a telemetry and tagging study that serves as the fish’s baseline stock structure.
The three-year study confirmed black drum are indeed a coastal stock. Fish tagged in Florida, for example, were recaptured in Maryland, and vice versa. The researchers also found that the fish they surveyed in the Chesapeake had the following averages: age of 26 years; total length of 43 inches, and weight of 48.7-pounds. The oldest fish was 59 years old, a fact that floored me.
The fish’s nomadic streak can “lead to highly variable levels of encounter in state surveys and fisheries,” the study found. The latest stock assessment reported black drum are not overfished and overfishing is not occurring, due no small part to conservative recreational regulations, particularly in mid-Atlantic states.
After 20 years of no commercial harvest of black drum in Maryland Chesapeake waters because the stock nosedived in the 1990s, Maryland fishery managers asked and received approval from the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission to reopen it in 2018. Regulations were set at 28-inch minimum size with a daily limit of 10 fish per vessel, capping it at 500 pounds per vessel. The Department of Natural Resources said that’s in line with other coastal states also under the ASMFC purview and would not hurt the population. The recreational limits are one 16-inch fish per day per person, six fish boat limit, also open year-round.
Three years ago I did not support DNR’s decision to reopen the commercial fishery. In part, I felt the regulation as written left open the potential enforcement issues. Moreover, because research shows that most of the black drum that migrate into our waters are larger than 35 pounds, I wondered if there’s even a profitable wholesale market for such quantities of big black drum? These behemoths often are worm-riddled and therefore undesirable to most palates. I admit that I don’t get out much, but I cannot recall seeing advertised on my neighborhood restaurant menu “locally caught” black drum.
Perhaps most importantly, I maintain these slow-growing drums are more valuable as gamefish than at the fishmonger’s stand. That’s hard for me to quantify because scant information exists on this topic. And admittedly I don’t know if there’s a provable correlation between the reopening of the commercial harvest and the drop-off effort by charter boat skipper and sport anglers who chase after the drums.
But anecdotally, I am certain there is. Drum fishing is down, and by extension that should mean the ancillary benefits of this fishery — tackle sales, charter trips, fuel, and other related expenditures — are also unquestionably down. Then as now I still think DNR ought to opt for a more conservative approach, and perhaps consider a slot size and season limits for both the commercial and recreational sector.
All that said, I’d bet my last dollar the black drum are on the Stone Rock/Sharps Island flats complex now. And later in the season, we’ll hear of some being hooked over the oyster bars in Eastern Bay and around the Bay Bridges.
Locating a school of black drum takes patience, time, and teamwork. But it’s possible to do it solo. Slowly maneuver over a fishy area, and pay close attention to the fishfinder. Each sounder represents black drum differently, however. On some it’ll look like a triangle, on other sounders they appear as small boulders or VW Beetle, stuck to the Bay floor. Once marked, enter that spot into your GPS so you can drift over it again, this time with your engine cut. Quietly drop the baited down. Then get ready to either hook up or continue the search.
Fresh soft or peeler crabs are best as drum baits, though Virginians say the fish also prefer clam. Cut the crab into quarters, and if that doesn’t incite a strike, bump up the offering to half. Drums don’t hit flies or lures with any predictability regularity, though several times each year you hear of fishermen hooking into a behemoth using soft plastics such as a BKD or Gulp!
I prefer a rod with a medium-fast power and action matched with at least a 4000 sized spinning reel loaded with 30-pound braid, to which I usually tie in a three-foot fluorocarbon leader of 50 pounds. Circle hooks in the 6/0 to 10/0 range have worked for me. Most times I use a fish-finder rig with just enough weight (2 to 5 ounces) to handle the current. The bait must bounce naturally on the bottom, and some days the “take” will be very subtle, so let the fish eat it.
Black drum has also fallen off my radar the last two years. I might have to fire up John Lee Hooker’s “Boom, Boom” for inspiration to change that.
Outdoors calendar
- Through Monday: Maryland Spring Turkey Season. See DNR online chart.
- Through May 31: First split, resident striper season. One (1) rockfish per angler, unless on charter boat that uses electronic reporting. Circle hooks mandatory for certain kinds of fish, and restrictions on certain waters. Check DNR website for details.
- June 1-July 15: Second split, resident striper season. One (1) rockfish per angler; two fish if on charter boat using electronic reporting. Circle hooks mandatory for certain methods of fishing. Check DNR website for rules.
- June 5: 18th Annual Kent Narrows Fly & Light Tackle Tournament. A Catch-Photo-Release tournament in partnership with the Angler Action Foundation. Details at ccamd.org.
- July 16-July 31: All striper fishing closed in Maryland’s Chesapeake, including catch-and-release.
- Through Sept. 18: Potomac Slam Tournament. Plenty of opportunities to win, with divisions for both conventional and fly tackle. Learn more at tidalpotomacslam.org.
