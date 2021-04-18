Chris Dollar: Shortnosed sturgeon catch in Potomac is a great sign for Chesapeake Bay | COMMENTARY

“I was able to free it from the hook without seeing any blood in the water, and was too shocked at what I was looking at to think to tape [measure] it, but I’d guess it was a little longer than two feet,” Josh shared with me via text. “I kept it in the water the whole time and it swam off on its way. I’m still in awe that I got to see one of those in the Potomac!” He adds that they didn’t notice anything resembling a tag or tagging attempt like an incision.