Chris Dollar: The shad run is on in Chesapeake Bay’s upper tributaries | COMMENTARY

Native people and early settlers watched for the explosion of color from blooming serviceberry trees, what us regular folks call shadbush, to clue them in on the arrival of migratory shads and herrings, both reliable food staples eagerly devoured after a long winter. And while shadbush blooms are still a marker for some anglers of a certain age, younger folks probably just look for a text or check social media to determine that the shad run is on.
This past week’s beautiful weather has inspired anglers to cast a line for shad and myriad of other sport fish. Shad hotshots include the upper reaches of the James, Potomac, and, of course, at the iconic Fletcher’s Landing on the Potomac. Other shad runs include the Rappahannock near Fredericksburg, and currently anglers are catching shad above and below Red Bridges, the upper Gunpowder, and above Wayson’s Corner.
I imagine that Deer Creek and Octoraro Creek off the Susquehanna have also welcomed the first waves of shads and river herring. Fishery crews from Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources conducting electro-fishing surveys on the upper Choptank, Patuxent, and Patapsco report good numbers of hickory shad, many of impressive size, which bodes well for a good spawn.
Hickories typically usually show up in Chesapeake Bay rivers before their larger cousins the American, or white, shad. Peak of the run occurs from early April through mid-May, dependent upon weather conditions. Fueled by some mysterious primordial imprint that compels adults to return from the Atlantic Ocean to the tranquil streams of their birth, at one time shad and other herrings were so abundant they dominated most other commercial Chesapeake Bay fisheries.
No longer. Human avarice and short-sighted policies took care of that. And although progress has been made to restore shads to some resemblance of their former glory, much work remains to improve water quality and remove the remaining upstream dams that block spawning grounds.
Pound-for-pound American shad fight harder on light tackle than most other Chesapeake Bay fish. Hickory shad, also called hickory jacks or tailor shad, have earned their nickname “poor man’s tarpon” with their acrobatic leaps when hooked. I’ve done best early morning or late day, due to the fact that shad are light sensitive. Overcast days fit this condition, too.
I like spin gear in the 6- to 10-pound class matched with 2000 size reels. My fly rod is a 6-weight; I usually cast a sink-tip line with a tapered leader of around eight feet long, but intermediate works, too. Shad darts or spoons in tandem, or shad dart/fly combo in flaming reds, hot pinks, orange or chartreuse are effective.
Flies tied on #4 hook with chenille body, marabou tail with flash crystal flash and tinsel are at times “shad killers.” Take that advice metaphorically, of course, because, shad are strictly a catch-and-release gamefish.
There are various methods to catch shad. Here’s my go-to: Cast upriver and slowly retrieve or mend your lure or fly as it is carried by the current. Take care not to let too much slack or an unmanageable bow creep into your line. With spin gear, give the rod tip an upward “snap” which will help the lure cover the water column. Once you’ve dialed into the right combination of lure weight and color, retrieve speed and depth, lock it in and stick with it until the bite fades. When that happens, change tactics to find out what shad want next.
The well-rounded Chesapeake angler heartily welcomes the shad run that blossoms “in the full flush of spring returning,” proving that catch-and-release fishing not only works, it’s a heckuva good time.
2021 summer-fall rockfish rules finalized
Unless there’s last-minute change, and that’s certainly not out of the question given how discombobulated the process has been in recent years to nail down the rules for the resident striper season, Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources has set the 2021 resident rockfish season.
It’s pretty much a carbon copy of last year with exception that the summer closure begins earlier, running July 16-31. After the “trophy” striper season (May 1-15), during which anglers can keep one rockfish that’s 35 inches or larger, most Chesapeake and tidal waters will be open May 16 through July 15, and after the restart continue from Aug. 1 through Dec. 10. During the resident seasons, anglers can keep one rockfish per day at a minimum size of 19 inches, unless on a chartered fishing trip. Then they’re allowed two stripers at the same sizes.
Cuts to the striper harvest from the recreational sector throughout this iconic fish’s range are necessary because the most recent stock assessment, completed in 2018 by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, revealed that rockfish are overfished. Maryland’s earlier closure isn’t welcomed by some charter skippers and tackle businesses because they say it hurts them during their busiest part of the summer. The DNR counters that it chose to bump up the closure because in theory it’ll save more stripers.
The ASMFC doesn’t stipulate exactly when the state’s summer closure must occur to meet its conservation equivalency standards, only that it occurs during the summer time-frame.
Members sought for fisheries commissions
Want to get more involved in how are state fisheries are managed? Now is your chance.
Several seats on both the Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission (recreational fisheries) and Tidal Fisheries Advisory Commission (commercial fisheries) will become vacant by June 30. These governor-appointed bodies have representatives from across the fishing spectrum who provide advice and guidance to DNR’s Fishing and Boating Services. Apply online before May 1 at govapps.md.gov/appointments/apply. Additional questions? Email DNR’s Paul Genovese at paul.genovese@maryland.gov.
Outdoors calendar
Send calendar listings and photos to: cdollarchesapeake@gmail.com.
- Through Sept. 18: Potomac Slam Tournament. Plenty of opportunities to win, with divisions for both conventional and fly tackle. Learn more at tidalpotomacslam.org.
- April 17-18: Junior turkey hunting days, ages 16 or younger only.
- April 19-May 24: Maryland spring turkey season. Includes Sundays in certain counties, see DNR online chart.
- May 1-15: Spring striper season. One fish per person per day, min. size 35 inches. Chesapeake Bay from Brewerton Channel to the MD-VA Line, excluding all bays, sounds, tributaries, creeks and rivers, except Tangier Sound and Pocomoke Sound.