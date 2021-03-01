Chris Dollar: Shenandoah National Park offers a great local fly-fishing getaway | COMMENTARY

It wasn’t the brook trout I was hoping for, but of the life lessons this pandemic has reinforced in me is that sometimes you take what you can get, and like it. At first, I thought it was a creek chub but later realized it was a fallfish. As the largest native minnow species in Virginia, fallfish can reach 20 inches and weigh up to two pounds. Mine was half of those measurements. Don’t let their genealogy fool you into thinking they ain’t worth your time. They are.