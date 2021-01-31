Chris Dollar: Reef balls in Magothy River will have numerous ecological benefits | COMMENTARY

The annual stocking takes place in three bursts: preseason (now through February), March 15-26, and April 19-30. Potential disruptions due to COVID-19 or other factors could hamper this timeline, however. Anglers should also note that the state has new brook trout regulations that require catch-and-release only in all put-and-take trout areas and all waters east of Interstate 81. If you don’t know what brook trout looks like, you can easily pull up a photo of one through the magic of your smart phone. If in doubt, release it.