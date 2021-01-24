Chris Dollar: Here’s where to catch the crocodile-like chain pickerel in the Chesapeake | COMMENTARY

What went from a relatively obscure fishery now has a fairly rabid following, if social media posts are a marker of pikes’ recent popularity. Therefore, I seriously doubt I’m burning spots when I suggest that Rays Pond, Brewer Creek and Chase Creek in the Severn can be great pike waters. In the Magothy, you’d do well to work that river’s feeder arteries including Cypress Creek, Cattail Creek or Blackhole Creek. The South River has its own potential gems, like Duvall, Broad and Warehouse creeks. The Annapolis Waterworks Park may have some, but a pass is required. The Patapsco River tributaries — Bodkin, Stoney, and Curtis creeks — are worth a look, too. Eastern Shore’s Tuckahoe and Wye Mills are also popular.