Chris Dollar on the outdoors: Reflecting on positive conservation measures implemented in 2021 | COMMENTARY

“The world breaks everyone and afterward many are strong at the broken places.”
— Ernest Hemingway
We all carry burdens — some lighter, some heavier, but burdens just the same. Life’s chaotic enough without the relentless, and seemingly unrelenting, mutating pandemic breathing down our necks on a daily basis.
What’s more, extreme weather in 2021 pulverized many parts of our country and the world with ferocity and frequency never before recorded. We also endured, and continue to do so, challenges to our democracy. It’s a weary world.
As a conservation writer, however, one of my anchoring tenets is that reflection is key not only to understanding what has happened yesterday, but what’s possible tomorrow. And while it’s been far from easy for me to look back on 2021 with what one would consider a joyful heart, with enough effort I can begin to see through the fog of the past two years and see glimmers of hope.
That’s the best I got. I don’t know what else is left once hope is gone, so I cling to it like the last life jacket on the Titanic.
Amidst this pandemonium continued the necessary work to repair the serious damage we’ve done, and continue to do, to the planet’s natural systems. Strides were made to refurbish our Chesapeake Bay, perhaps the crown jewel of North America’s estuaries. The bay system supports abundant fish species and diverse aquatic habitats, and offers nearly year-round recreational possibilities with fishing, boating and hunting among the most popular.
Combined, these pursuits generate several billion dollars annually in total economic activity while supporting tens of thousands of jobs. Without a doubt, Chesapeake outdoors women and men are a powerful economic engine for the region.
Harder to quantify is the cultural importance of hunting, boating, and fishing, but it is no less important a consideration when laying out the argument to ramp up conservation funding. In my view, the outdoors creates healthy people, and healthy people create healthy economies.
In the past year, bipartisan cooperation on many levels have recognized the value of a healthy Chesapeake Bay, and by extension the crucial role a robust outdoors industry holds. Here are some wins from 2021 that should give us some hope for better days ahead.
- Encouraging strides made in bay-wide native oyster habitat restoration. Among the notables are the Piankatank and Great Wicomico rivers in Virginia along with Harris Creek and the Little Choptank and Tred Avon rivers in Maryland. A big shout out to the Severn River Association for its efforts to bring back the bivalve to Annapolis’ scenic waterway.
- Managers at the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission took important steps to better manage and protect stripers and menhaden, no easy task given the politicized nature of both keystone species. Additionally, the bipartisan Forage Fish Conservation Act, introduced in October, could close current gaps in forage fish management if enacted.
- Congressional funding for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Chesapeake Bay Program received a $238 million boost over the next five years, critical if bay states are to meet benchmark goals by 2025.
- Federal monies, such as those that are part of the American Rescue Plan Act, could provide much needed fiscal support in myriad conservation areas such as public access to waters and lands, restoration efforts to clean up polluted tributaries, and habitat improvements.
- Done properly, the 30x30 or “America the Beautiful” initiative could encourage a more sustainable and equitable use of our nation’s natural resources — if done right.
It’s no small accomplishment if you’ve managed to safely navigate another year. My challenge these days is to pluck moments of grace and joy from chaos — no easy trick in today’s world. Being outside is not just a balm to calm my nerves, it is a salve for my soul.
The wilds — and even the not so wilds — of the Chesapeake are my cathedral, my church, the places I go to be renewed and recharged. Take care of yourself and each other in the New Year.
Calendar
Through Feb. 28: CCA Maryland Pickerel Championship. Compete for some great prizes.
Through Jan. 31: Regular Duck Season. Western and Eastern Zone in effect. Bag limit is six ducks per day. Check DNR website for more specifics.
Jan. 13, 2022 to Jan. 31: Second Split, migratory Canada Goose Season. Daily bag limit is one goose (in the Atlantic Population Hunt Zone) and the possession limit is three birds. Bag limit may include Canada geese, cackling geese and white-fronted geese. Shooting hours one-half hour before sunrise to sunset.
Jan. 15: Free State Fly Fishers Club. Davidsonville Family Recreation Center. Joe Bruce’s “Icelandic Wool and Hackle Neck Dyeing Session.” 3789 Queen Anne Bridge Road, Davidsonville. Contact Ryan at rybeer@gmail.com.
Jan. 21-23: Baltimore County Boat Show, Maryland State Fairgrounds, Timonium MD.
Feb. 5: Tri-State Marine Indoor Fishing Show. 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tri-State Marine, 5861 Deale Churchton Road Deale, Md 20751. Contact Dawn Yoder (410) 867-2398 to reserve a table.
Feb. 5: Youth, Veteran and Military Waterfowl Hunting Days.
Send calendar listings, news and photos to cdollarchesapeake@gmail.com.