Annapolis resident Ray Wulff captures one of three championships contested on the Chesapeake Bay last weekend

It’s sailing championship season on the Chesapeake Bay and action got underway Oct. 23 with three classes contesting titles.

Annapolis Yacht Club hosted the J/35 North American Championship and J/105 Chesapeake Bay Championship, while Eastport Yacht Club managed the J/30 North American Championship.

Out-of-town entries took the two North American crowns, while a local team took home the title of top J/105 on the Chesapeake Bay.

Skipper Ray Wulff and his team aboard Patriot captured the Chesapeake championship in dramatic fashion by winning the last two races of the series. Michael Komar called tactics for Wulff, who was in fifth place after two races. All four races were held Oct. 23 as lack of wind prevented competition on Oct. 22.

Skipper Ray Wulff led Patriot to the J/105 Chesapeake Bay championship on Oct. 23. (Courtesy of Willy Keyworth)

“We realized going into the last two races that being conservative at the starts got us in front early and we extended from there,” said Wulff, an Annapolis resident.

Wulff is new to the J/105 class, having purchased the popular one-design in December. He cited the strong local fleet that routinely draws 20-plus boats for weekend regattas and the Annapolis Yacht Club Wednesday Night Series as reasons.

Immediately, Wulff set his sights on competing in the 2023 J/105 North American Championships being held off Rye, New York. However, the Chesapeake Bay Championship provided a good gauge of Patriot’s progress, and the crew was pleased to see their boat speed was on par with Deja Voodoo, runner-up at the most recent North Americans.

“It was fantastic to have this new program hit the ground running,” Wulff said. “For many years, I have been crewing for others. Being back on the helm was worth the time and effort.”

Ryan Zupon trimmed the headsails, James Gilman handled the pit and Tyler Raven worked the mast. Wulff’s original bowman could not sail due to a broken hand and Eliot Caple filled in admirably in that position.

“As a team, we laid out some goals for the season with the championship being the capstone. Mother Nature had other thoughts as many events were shortened or called off because of lack of breeze,” Wulff said. “The fact we had wind, four solid races and 24 boats competing made all of this season’s drama worthwhile.”

The J/35 North Americans were supposed to be a three-day regatta, but subpar wind conditions led the AYC race committee to cancel racing Oct. 21 and 22. It all came down to Sunday, and organizers were able to complete four races in winds ranging from 12 to 18 knots.

Honor Roll, owned by Dean Fitzpatrick of Troy, Michigan, posted a solid score line of 2-3-1-2 to earn a two-point victory over Falcon (Mike Welch, Birmingham, Michigan). Veteran professional Jason Currie of the Quantum Annapolis loft put together the crew and relied on several locals.

Joe Gibson (headsail trimmer), Jason McShane (bow), Vann Walke (mast) and Matt Weimer (main trimmer) all hail from Annapolis. Hans Brieden (headsail trimmer) and Kevin Hicks (pit) are from the Detroit area, while Hannah Lovejoy (pit assist) came from Connecticut. Gary Snider, a good friend of the owner’s, served as helmsman.

“I wanted the best team possible and because of the one pro rule I made sure it was a solid group of Category 1 sailors,” said Currie, who served as tactician. “The goal was to win and we left no stone unturned.”

Currie credited super crew work and consistent sailing as being critical.

“We were very consistent around the course. We started well, had great speed and the teamwork at mark roundings was flawless,” he said.

Eastport Yacht Club’s crack race committee led by Sharon Hadsell managed to conduct racing all three days of the J/30 North Americans despite very heavy air Oct. 21 and extremely light winds Oct. 22.

Wildcat, owned by Russ Atkinson of North Rockwood, Michigan, closed the regatta with two straight firsts to capture the North American crown for the third time. Benz Faget was aboard as tactician as Atkinson also steered Wildcast to a couple of seconds and pair of thirds.

It was howling Oct. 21 with northwest winds starting in the 15- to 17-knot range and steadily increasing during the day. Hadsell completed three races with Annapolis entry Bebop winning two of them.

Bebop, co-owned by brothers-in-law Mike Costello and Bob Rutsch, claimed five North American championships over a six-year period from 1985 to 1990.

Following a long delay to let the wind fill in, two races were held Oct. 22 in a southerly that started off between 4 and 6 knots then eventually built to 10 to 14. Wildcat took control of the series with finishes of second and third. Aboard Bebop, Rutsch kicked himself for playing the wind shifts instead of focusing on boat speed as results of sixth and eighth ultimately proved costly.

Wildcat put the regatta out of reach by winning both starts Oct. 23. Bebop rebounded with a second and a third to secure second, seven points ahead of Eastport Yacht Club member Bruce Irvin and his team aboard Shamrock.

Longtime Annapolis pro Alan Drew called tactics for Rutsch with David Andril (headsail trimmer), Bill Bavin (mid mast), Janie Gittelman (mast), Carole Hamner (spinnaker trimmer) and Matthew Wenhold (bow) completing the crew aboard Bebop.

Rutsch was pleased with the result considering he was unable to sail Bebop until August while caring for his wife, who died in May. “It took a while to get back out sailing, so we probably could have used a little more time in the boat,” he said.

Results

J/105 Chesapeake Bay Championship (24 boats)

1. Patriot, Ray Wulff, Annapolis Yacht Club, 5-3-1-1=10; 2. Warbride, Ben DuPont, AYC, 2-4-2-3=11; 3. Deja Voodoo, Bill Zartler, Lakewood Yacht Club, 3-1-6-5=15

J/35 North American Championship (9 boats)

1. Honor Roll, Dean Fitzpatrick, North Star Sail Club, 2-3-1-2=8; 2. Falcon, Mike Welch, Pentwater Yacht Club, 5-2-2-1=10; 3. Aunt Jean, James Sagerholm, NSSA, 1-1-7-3=12

J/30 North American Championships (15 boats)

1. Wildcat, Russ Atkinson, North Cape Yacht Club, 2-3-2.5/DNF-(3)-2-1-1=11.5; 2. Bebop, Bob Rutsch & Mike Costello, Annapolis Yacht Club, 5-1-1-(8)-6-3-2=18; 3. Shamrock, Bruce Irvin, Eastport Yacht Club, 1-5-(16/DNF)-9-1-4-5=25