Chesapeake Chapter of USA Lacrosse Hall of Fame 2024 induction class headlined by Acacia Walker-Weinstein

Acacia Walker, standout midfielder for Annapolis High and the University of Maryland. Walker is now the head coach of Boston College women's lacrosse. (Courtesy University of Maryland )

An Annapolis High graduate who has become one of the most prominent college lacrosse coaches in the country headlines the latest induction class into the Chesapeake Chapter of USA Lacrosse Hall of Fame.

Acacia Walker-Weinstein, who enters her 12th season as head coach of Boston College women’s lacrosse coach, is one of five members of the Class of 2024. She led the Eagles to the Division I national championship in 2021.

Rounding out the ninth induction class into the Chesapeake Chapter of USA Lacrosse are Colleen Anderson, Brian Jackson, David Jones and Haywood Miller. They will be formally enshrined during a banquet Jan. 25 at the Annapolis Elks Lodge 622 in Edgewater.

“We’re thrilled to welcome another outstanding class into the Hall of Fame and look forward to celebrating the decorated careers of these five individuals,” said Terry Edmondson, president of the Chesapeake Chapter of USA Lacrosse.

It was obvious Walker was destined for greatness as a player when, at age 15, she became the youngest member of the United States Under-19 national team that captured the gold medal at the 1999 world championships held in Perth, Australia.

A versatile two-way midfielder at Annapolis High, Walker was a three-time, first team Baltimore Sun All-Metro selection. She amassed 205 career points on 111 goals and 94 assists.

Walker earned a scholarship to perennial powerhouse Maryland and became a two-time All-American, earning first team honors as a senior in 2005. She was a team captain and still ranks ninth in program history with 163 career draw controls.

Walker started coaching as an assistant at Northwestern and was part of three national championship teams led by head coach Kelly Amonte Hiller. She served as associate head coach at Massachusetts and helped lead the program to two Atlantic 10 Conference championships.

Walker-Weinstein was hired to lead Boston College in 2013 and has taken the program to unprecedented heights. The Eagles have made 11 NCAA Tournament appearances under her direction after doing so just once from 1992 to 2012.

Boston College is currently enjoying an incredible run, reaching six straight national championship games. The Eagles captured the first, and only, national title in program history in 2021 by beating Syracuse, 16-10.

Walker-Weinstein has compiled a career record of 173-52 (.768 winning percentage) through 11 seasons. The Eagles lead all of Division I with 117 wins since 2017 and have captured three Atlantic Coast Conference regular season championships during that time.

Walker-Weinstein is a two-time IWLCA Coach of the Year and has mentored 33 All-Americans and three Tewaaraton Award winners.

Hoyle Haywood Miller III was a standout defenseman at Wroxeter Academy and Severna Park High, earning Baltimore Sun All-Metro honors twice. He was co-captain of the 1977 Severna Park squad that went 13-1, captured the Class AA Regional championship and was ranked No. 1 in the final Baltimore-metro area poll compiled by the Evening Sun.

Miller had scholarship offers from all the top collegiate programs, but chose the educational opportunities offered by Harvard University of the Ivy League. He was a key member of the 1980 Harvard team that captured the Ivy League championship and reached the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament.

Miller was a two-time All-American and two-time All-Ivy League selection for the Crimson. He was inducted into the Harvard Athletics Hall of Fame in 2000.

David Jones, shown playing while at St. Mary's, went on to a prolific career at University of Virginia. (Courtesy of Dr. Bill Jones)

Jones was a hard-working midfielder at St. Mary’s High and the University of Virginia. He was a four-year varsity standout for the Saints, the top midfielder on the 1991 team that lost to St. Paul’s in the MSA A Conference championship.

The Davidsonville native earned a scholarship to Virginia and became a two-time All-American, earning second team honors as a senior in 1995.

A grinder known for his work between the lines, Jones was a member of the first midfield in 1994 when Virginia reached the national championship game, losing to Princeton in overtime. The left-handed shooter had a hat trick in a thrilling 15-14 shootout victory over Syracuse in the semifinals.

Jones still ranks 13th all-time at Virginia for career goals (69) by a midfielder.

Jackson was an overpowering defenseman at Arundel High and the University of Maryland. He was a member of the Wildcats’ 1981 and ‘82 teams that rank among the finest in program history and were led by longtime head coach Clint Gosnell, a 2017 inductee into the Chesapeake Chapter of USA Lacrosse Hall of Fame.

Jackson was a first team All-County football player as a linebacker for Arundel and played baseball up until his sophomore season. Gosnell put Jackson on the crease and told him to clear out any player that strayed into that area.

Jackson spent one season at the Naval Academy Prep School under the guidance of Rob White. He did not wind up enrolling at the Naval Academy and instead played one season of football and lacrosse at Anne Arundel Community College.

National Lacrosse Hall of Famer Clayton “Buddy” Beadmore was an assistant coach at AACC at the time and recommended Jackson to longtime friend Dick Edell, head coach at Maryland.

Jackson became a two-time All-American at Maryland, earning first team accolades as a senior. He was the top shutdown defender for the 1987 Maryland squad that went 12-0 and was ranked No. 1 nationally before being upset by Johns Hopkins in the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament.

Known as a physical force and intimidator, Jackson was a two-time first team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection. He was assigned to cover such standout attackmen as Craig Bubier (Johns Hopkins), Gary Seivold (North Carolina) and Mike Herger (Navy).

Anderson did not play lacrosse at McDonogh and was recruited to Loyola College as a soccer standout. Legendary Loyola women’s lacrosse coach Diane Geppi-Aikens convinced the talented athlete to give the stick sport a try and the rest is history.

Anderson became a two-time All-American attacker for Loyola, earning first team honors as a senior in 1992. She led the Greyhounds in scoring as both a junior (55 points on 36 goals and 19 assists) and senior (62 points on 36 goals and 26 assists).

Anderson was named Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year in 1992 and still ranks among the all-time leading scorers in Loyola women’s lacrosse history with 171 points, 112 goals and 61 assists.