Roughly 1,500 BMX riders, spectators at East Coast Nationals at Severn-Danza Park feel ‘sense of normalcy’

Practically any age and gender raced on Saturday. Four-year-olds bumped up and down the track as “Baby Shark” blared over the speakers, wide smiles peeking over their helmets. The youngest rider on Saturday was Sinchak’s 2-year-old son, Michael, who munched on crinkly fries next to a gold trophy the same size as him. Saturday’s oldest is just 63, but organizers said they were used to riders as old as 82.