Bayhawks head coach likes roster makeup for Major League Lacrosse Tournament

Dave Cottle was the architect of the Chesapeake Bayhawks squad that captured the 2019 Major League Lacrosse championship.
After taking over as general manager and head coach, Cottle was responsible for rebuilding the core of a roster that had aged after claiming three championships in the span of four seasons.
Now the task of putting together a team to defend the sixth title in franchise history has fallen to Tom Mariano, who succeeded Cottle in both roles.
Mariano likes the makeup of Chesapeake’s roster for the 2020 Major League Lacrosse Tournament, which begins Saturday with a triple-header at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The Bayhawks have 14 players returning from the 2019 club, including superstar attackman and reigning MLL Most Valuable Player Lyle Thompson.
“I think our strengths are experience and depth across the board. We have a lot of proven talent at every position,” Mariano said Tuesday during a telephone interview. “We already have a chemistry and camaraderie that every other team is trying to build. We have many of the guys that formed the foundation for that championship run. That makes it easier to teach the rookies and first-year players how we do things.”
In addition to Thompson, other key returning players include attackman Colin Heacock, midfielder Nick Mariano, long stick midfielder C.J. Costabile, short stick defensive midfielder Isaiah Davis-Allen, close defenseman Warren Jeffrey, and goalie Brian Phipps.
Notable losses from last year’s squad include attackman Steele Stanwick, midfielder Ryan Tucker, and close defenseman Jesse Bernhardt. Stanwick and Tucker both retired, while Bernhardt switched to the Premier Lacrosse League.
Bernhardt, a perennial All-Star during his seven seasons in MLL, provided invaluable intangibles in terms of his ground ball, clearing, and communication abilities. Stanwick was the consummate playmaker and led the Bayhawks with 30 assists last season.
Two-way midfielder Matt Abbott remains a member of the Bayhawks but will not participate in the tournament because he and his wife just welcomed a newborn baby. Abbott, the longest-tenured member of the team with 11 seasons under his belt, will rejoin the team in 2021.
“You just don’t replace players like Matt Abbott, Jesse Bernhardt and Steele Stanwick. They are among the best to ever play Major League Lacrosse,” Mariano said.
Chesapeake still fields a formidable attack without Stanwick as Thompson will likely be joined by Heacock and left-hander Andrew Kew on the starting unit. Heacock, a product of the Boys’ Latin School and University of Maryland, ranked second on the squad with 38 goals a year ago. Kew scored 25 goals in his rookie season ― a breakout performance that led to the Canadian being the third overall pick in the 2019 National Lacrosse League Draft.
Thompson remains a catalyst after leading Major League Lacrosse in 2019 with 81 points on 51 goals and 30 assists. A member of the Onondaga Nation, Thompson was also named Offensive Player of the Year after breaking the MLL single- season scoring record previously held by former New York Lizards attackman Rob Pannell (78 points in 2018).
“Lyle is probably the best lacrosse player in the world and he always makes all the players around him better because he draws so much defensive attention,” Mariano said.
There is a major rule change for MLL that was necessitated due to the coronavirus. Team benches will be on opposite sides of the field, a development that will likely impact substitution strategy.
Making situational substitutions will not be as easy as when both teams are along the same sideline, which is standard in lacrosse at all levels. A team possessing the ball will be able to substitute without the defensive team being able to do the same.
“If your opponent replaces a defensive midfielder with an offensive one right along their own sideline, you’re not going to have a guy run 50 yards across the field to get the matchup you want,” Mariano said.
That means midfielders will have to play both ends of the field far more often than normal.
Nick Mariano was Chesapeake’s most dangerous midfielder a year ago, totaling 22 goals and 20 assists. The fourth-year professional out of Syracuse, and younger brother of the Bayhawks’ coach, is a willing defender.
Tom Mariano believes the other top returning midfielders ― notably Brendan Bomberry, Ryan Keenan, and Shane Simpson — are also adept at defending. Davis-Allen will see more action on offense because he may be the team’s best two-way midfielder.
Rookies Grant Maloof (South River High, Towson University) and Nick Chaykowsky (Trent University) will also be part of the midfield rotation. Chaykowsky was named 2019 Most Valuable Player of the Canadian University Field Lacrosse Association and played professional indoor lacrosse for the New England Black Wolves of the NLL.
Mariano said Thompson and Nate Solomon are the team’s only “pure” attackmen, while Keenan and Chaykowsky are strictly midfielders. “Everyone else is an attackman-midfielder,” he said.
Defensive midfield is an obvious strength of the Bayhawks with Costabile, Davis-Allen and Nick Manis all multi-year veterans. Costabile, in his ninth season, has been Chesapeake’s top long stick midfielder since joining the team in 2014. Davis-Allen ranks as one of the best short stick defensive midfielders in MLL.
Manis, an Annapolis native and Severn School product, had planned to retire from professional lacrosse. However, the 10-day format of the MLL Tournament works for the former Maryland standout.
“Nick stays in superior shape, so when he saw what the league was doing, he texted me and asked if he could come back,” Mariano said. “Nick is a very versatile player who does a lot of little things, so we’re happy to have him.”
In addition to Bernhardt, the Chesapeake close defense will be without another starter from last season in Chris Fennell. The Naval Academy graduate is currently deployed. Short stick defensive midfielder D.J. Plumer (Kent Island High), another Navy grad, could not participate in the tournament due to his service commitment.
That leaves second-year pro Jeffrey as the lone returning starter on the close unit. Jeffrey emerged as a shutdown defender as a rookie, limiting MLL all-time leading scorer John Grant Jr. to one goal in last year’s championship game.
Greg Danseglio, who joined the Bayhawks midway through last season, will shift from long stick midfield to close defense and fill the leadership role previously held by Bernhardt.
“Greg Danseglio is a very cerebral player and an excellent communicator,” said Phipps, the returning starting goalie. “I think Greg is vastly underrated. We’ve developed a bond over the past year, and he has a great understanding of defensive schemes.”
Canadians Holden Garlent and Leo Stouros will battle during the two-day training camp for the third starting spot on close defense. Stouros, selected in the 2020 MLL Supplemental Draft after playing for the now-defunct Atlanta Blaze last season, is described by Mariano as “extremely athletic with superb footwork.” Garlent, a rookie out of Canisius College, was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 NLL Draft.
Phipps anchored a defense that solidified and grew stingier down the stretch last season and held Denver to nine goals in the championship game. The Severn School graduate and former Maryland All-American has more than 1,000 saves in nine MLL seasons.
Mariano acknowledged a potential weakness for Chesapeake could come at the face-off stripe. Kenny Massa, who took the majority of draws last season, is unavailable due to work conflicts.
Mariano traded for Zack Melillo, who was the No. 2 face-off specialist in Denver last season. Jon Paige, who played one game for the Bayhawks in 2018, will back up Melillo. Costabile can face off if necessary.
BAYHAWKS BITS: Chesapeake will be without a potentially dangerous scorer in midfielder Callum Crawford, who led the NLL in scoring this past season with 76 points in 11 games. Crawford was initially part of the 25-man roster, but cannot participate due to work conflicts and has been replaced by Mike Panepinto… John Wagner, who emerged as a key offensive midfielder during his rookie season with the Bayhawks in 2019, was unavailable for the MLL Tournament after undergoing surgery for an injury sustained while playing for the New York Riptide of the NLL this year… Mariano said rookies Will Weitzel and Chase Levesque will back up Costabile at long stick midfield. Weitzel was Chesapeake’s No. 1 draft pick out of Yale, while Levesque was taken in the third round out of Boston University.