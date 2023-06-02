Anne Arundel County partners with nonprofit for new mural, basketball court upgrades at Meade Village Park

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Anne Arundel County will partner with the Chase Your Dreams Initiative’s latest project known as Hoops for Hope and invites community members to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Sunday at Meade Village Park.

In making the announcement earlier this week, County Executive Steuart Pittman noted the partnership includes upgrades to Meade Village Park made by the Recreation and Parks Department, including new basketball courts, a parking lot and a mural installed by renowned artist Comacell Brown.

Chase Your Dreams Initiative is a nonprofit founded in Lanham in 2020, created to address community needs in the areas of economics, career development, education, sports, and entrepreneurship, according its website.

Sunday’s ceremony will feature remarks from Trevelin Queen, an Anne Arundel native and North County High graduate, who plays for the Indiana Pacers of the NBA. The ceremony will be followed by the opening of the Tunnel Vision Summer League, which has grown to 16 teams.

“Hoops for Hope creates community and connection through art and athletics in a place where it’s needed most,” Pittman said. “I want to thank Kyle Williams, Comacell Brown and our Recreation and Parks team for making this happen.”

Members of Guard University, the Tunnel Vision men's league champion, pose for pictures following the game. (Bryan Spain / Tunnel Vision)

Pittman said the Recreation and Parks Department has been installing the various improvements over the past month with Brown leading a team of artists consisting of Meade Village residents and volunteers to create a court mural. This project has already begun uniting residents at this new space for youth and adults to connect with one another and pursue their athletic and artistic dreams, he said.

“Our team is very excited about this partnership to bring the community together,” said Jessica Leys, director of the Department of Recreation and Parks. “We’re grateful we’ve been able to work with Tunnel Vision and the Chase Your Dreams initiative to make this vision a reality for the Meade Village community.”

Tunnel Vision CEO Kyle Williams said the project would not be possible without the investment of the county and event sponsors that believe in the Chase Your Dreams vision.

“We’re honored to lead this project and will continue to uplift our community through sports while breaking barriers to improve the quality of life for our youth and residents of Anne Arundel County,” said Williams, co-founder of Chase Your Dreams.

This will be the third season for the Tunnel Vision Summer League, established by Williams, William “Fatman” Brooks and Jay Mouzon.

Queen has been an ardent supporter of the Tunnel Vision Summer League, Chase Your Dreams organization and other community outreach programs.

“It’s important for me to return to my home where my dreams of one day playing in the NBA started, and be able to give back and give others hope,” Queen said. “Investing in a project like this shows that we care about investing in the well-being of our future young leaders.”

Sponsors of the Hoops for Hope Project and Tunnel Vision Summer League include the Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks, Anne Arundel County Office of the County Executive, Arts Council of Anne Arundel County, Arundel Community Development Services Inc., Dare To Live Right, Housing Commission of Anne Arundel County, Queen Family Foundation, Tunnel Vision, and United Way of Central Maryland.