Anne Arundel sailors Brad Julian, Michael Brown capture class championships on wild weekend

It was a wild and wacky weekend on the water as Annapolis hosted three major regattas in heavy air over Oct. 20-22.

Winds that held steady between 20 and 25 knots with consistent gusts in excess of 30 made for challenging conditions as the J/22, J/24 and J/105 classes contested championships on the Chesapeake Bay.

Severn Sailing Association managed the J/22 and J/24 East Coast Championships, while Annapolis Yacht Club managed the J/105 Chesapeake Championship.

Blown-out sails, broken gear, knockdowns and even capsizes were commonplace as it was truly extreme sailboat racing. Things were so extreme that Brad Julian and his team aboard Yard Sail captured the J/22 East Coast Championship despite flipping the boat — twice.

“These were the most difficult conditions in which I’ve sailed that boat for a long, long time,” Julian said. “I was always under the impression we had a class limit, but apparently we don’t. Both fleets opted to sail so we went out there and got pushed to the limit.”

Matt Schubert trimmed the jib and called tactics, while Colin Robertson handled the foredeck for Julian, who got the gun in three of six races on the way to posting a low score of eight points. That was seven better than runner-up Rhythmic Pumping, skippered by Aden King.

Yard Sail also posted a second and third with the worst result, a sixth, the result of one of the capsizes. Julian said all the crew could do was hang on for dear life and “wait for the keel to do its thing” — meaning right the boat.

“We were really pushing it and sailing on the edge,” said Julian, noting that both flips happened while sailing downwind under spinnaker. “We never gave up. Even in those instances when we got knocked down, we maintained our composure and worked really hard to get back in contention.”

Julian said the team’s strategy was to start conservatively in the middle of the line, then tack on the first shift. Not only were the high winds puffy, but also extremely shifty with 20 to 30 degree changes.

“We wanted to make sure we gave ourselves options in the changing wind conditions,” said Julian, an Annapolis Yacht Club member. “Matt is a very talented sailor and did a phenomenal job of keeping the boat in phase on the shifts.”

Crew members attempt to right Yard Sail after the J/22 capsized in heavy air conditions during the East Coast Championship. (Tim Magnus)

Racing in such heavy air is grueling and Julian felt the crew did a tremendous job of “managing the boat” in such punishing conditions. The former Broadneck High sailor said he had to employ the “old school dinghy technique” of constantly working the main while simultaneously steering because cleating the main sheet slows down the boat.

King led Rhythmic Pumping to victory in the first race on Sunday and led Yard Sail by three. It ultimately came down to the final race with Yard Sail placing second and Rhythmic Pumping absorbing a ninth.

One throwout was allowed and the difference was that King had to keep a seventh, while Julian’s lowest result that counted was a third.

“All credit to my crew. Matt brought his superior strategy and tactical knowledge, while Colin brought incredible work ethic and a great ability to keep his head out of the boat and help with the big picture,” Julian said.

King, another AYC member, had Jeff Sullivan and Billy Farmer aboard as crew. New York skipper Chris Doyle took third, one point ahead of Annapolis resident Jeff Todd.

Florida skipper Paul Abdullah and his Team Tarheel sailed a consistent regatta to capture the J/24 East Coast Championship. Dan Rabin served as tactician for Abdullah, who won four of nine races held over three days en route to totaling 18 points.

Team Tarheel posted four other results between second and fifth and did not need to sail the final race after mathematically clinching the regatta. Redline, skippered by Canandaigua Yacht Club member Mike Stasko, was runner-up with 25 points.

Out-of-town entries swept the top five places with Severn Sailing Association member Pat FitzGerald finishing sixth aboard Rush Hour. Mike Coe called tactics while Kelly FitzGerald, Meredith Jacob and Emerson Smith completed the crew on Rush Hour, which placed second in Race 3 and notched five other single-digit results.

Rhode Island transplant Michael Brown just finished his fifth season as a member of the local J/105 fleet. The Arnold resident and his Syndicate crew celebrated that milestone by claiming the Chesapeake Championship, marking the first regatta victory for the program.

Daniel Kowalyshyn trimmed the main and called tactics aboard Syndicate, which closed the regatta with consecutive bullets to win a tiebreaker with WarBride, skippered by Annapolis Yacht Club member Ben DuPont.

Both teams finished with seven points following a throwout and the tiebreaker was based on best result in the fifth and final race.

“We’re very proud of how we performed against a strong fleet and in pretty serious conditions,” Brown said. “It feels good to get our first class win in a championship event. We are very satisfied.”

Brown knew well in advance the forecast called for heavy air so he put together a crew that was very close to the J/105 class weight limit of 1,102 pounds. There was one last-minute change as Syndicate lost its foredeck crew.

Navy varsity offshore sailing team coach Jahn Tihansky had notified the class he had midshipmen available to crew, so Brown reached out. Syndicate picked up sophomore Eddie Konjoyan to work the bow.

“Eddie had a great attitude and brought lots of energy. He was running around up there taking waves in the face and loving every minute of it,” Brown said.

Daniel Brown traveled from Wakefield, Rhode Island, to trim the jib for his brother. Jumping from side to side within the cockpit and muscling in a headsail in heavy air is stressful.

“My brother worked his butt off. We gave him a very physical job and he rose to the challenge,” Michael Brown said.

James McKenna handled the pit and helped with tactics, while Kevin and Claire Ward shared the role of trimming the spinnaker.

“I think it came down to boat prep and figuring out how to tune the rig and trim the sails for those types of conditions,” Brown said. “We got things set up properly on the first day and the boat speed was really good, especially on the upwind legs.”

DuPont and WarBride held a one-point lead on Syndicate going into the last race. Those two boats battled for four legs with Syndicate staying ahead until the final downwind run. Knowing they could not overtake WarBride, the Syndicate afterguard decided to gybe onto port and hope to get lifted on the left side of the course.

That tactic worked as Syndicate picked up some huge puffs and was doing 13 knots of boat speed at one point.

“I’m surprised they let us split like that. Gybing was our only chance and it paid off. We managed to get around WarBride on the second half of the last leg,” Brown said.

Actually, the Syndicate team did not realize it had won the regatta because they did not know there was a throwout. Konjoyan called up the results and delivered the good news at the dock.

Baltimore Harbor Cup

Skipper Tim Lyons and his Triple Threat team enjoyed a thrilling ride up the Chesapeake Bay and into the Patapsco River during the Baltimore Harbor Cup. The Corsair 43 trimaran hit speeds of 18 knots during raucous reaching leg in the bay.

Triple Threat sailed the long course that started near the Baltimore Light off the Magothy River. The speedy multihull quickly moved to the head of that group of starters then steadily passed all the boats sailing the short course.

Lyons said the wind intensified in the Patapsco River, seemingly increasing in velocity with each successive tack. Upon approach to Fort McHenry, Triple Threat got hammered by several 40-knot gusts of wind.

Triple Threat easily captured line honors and, after reaching the dock at Anchorage Marina, Lyons and crew waited nearly an hour for the next boat — the Reichel-Pugh 45-footer Katsu — to cross the line.

Not only was Triple Threat first to finish, but the trimaran also posted the best corrected time of 2 hours, 48 minutes and 27 seconds. Lyons cleaned up at the awards party, earning trophies for capturing line honors and winning multihull, then being named “Best of Baltimore,” which is presented to the boat with the lowest combined time for the Race to Baltimore in July and the Baltimore Harbor Cup.

Both of those regattas are organized by the Baltimore City Yacht Association.

“This boat, in the 16 years I’ve owned her, has proven many times both in the ocean and the bay, that big air and large sea states are her thing,” Lyons said. “She thrives in these conditions and just powers through everything without hesitation. There is always some nervousness and anxiety when the boat is loaded up and powered up for extended periods, but it is just so exciting and exhilarating.”

Jonathan Schlossberg served as tactician while Ed Schut controlled the main traveler. Joe Ament, Marcos Llosa and Mike Miller teamed to handle the trimming.

“Jon was invaluable in this race and without him the outcome could have been much different. Not only did he keep the boat at speed by constantly communicating traveler and tiller adjustments, he also kept the boat safe by anticipating gusts and depowering the boat when necessary,” Lyons said. “Ed was either easing or grinding almost every minute of the race, which with a 28-foot traveler is exhausting work. His efforts allowed me to maintain control of the boat.”

Results

J/105 Chesapeake Championship (14 boats)

1, Syndicate, Michael Brown, (8)-3-2-1-1=7; 2, WarBride, Ben DuPont, 1-1-(3)-3-2=7; 3, Mayhem, Doug Stryker, 2-2-1-(8)-7=12

J/22 East Coast Championship (20 boats)

1, Yard Sail, Brad Julian, 1-1-(6)-3-1-2=8; 2, Rhythmic Pumping, Aden King, 3-3-1-1-7-(9)=15; 3, The Jug 41, Chris Doyle, 2-5-5-5-2-1=15

J/24 East Coast Championship (22 boats)

1, Team Tarheel, Paul Abdullah, 3-2-1-1-4-5-1-1-(23)=18; 2, Redline, Mike Stasko, 4-3-(8)-5-3-4-2-3-1=25; 3, SpoilSport, Stuart Challoner, 5-1-6-6-1-3-3-(23)-5=30