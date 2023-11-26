Bob Cawood: Rosaryville Veterans Day race a great mix of trail running | RUNNING COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Rosaryville Veterans Day race returned to Rosaryville State Park in Upper Marlboro on Nov. 11. This year’s event, now in its 14th year, had the traditional 50K (31 miles) race, but added a 20K (12.4 miles) to make the event more accessible to those who do not want to run beyond the marathon distance.

The course is challenging but fair, with a great mix of single-track trail, open-field running and numerous ups and downs that make it seem as if one is never quite running on flat ground and total elevation gain is around 2,600 feet. As the race takes place in the middle of the fall, the trees offer quite a palate of leaves in various states of color.

That said, the runner is always well advised to keep their eyes on the trail, as the roots are quite prevalent, especially the small ones that always seem to be hiding under a few innocent looking leaves. Thankfully though, after the inevitable fall, those same leaves present a nice landing spot.

The course itself is a counterclockwise loop of the Rosaryville perimeter trail, a 9.5-mile gem that bisects the power lines over its 341 acres and passes by historic Mount Airy Mansion, which started its life as the hunting lodge of Charles Calvert, 3rd Baron of Baltimore in the late 1600s. The stepson of George Washington was married at Mount Airy, with President Washington in attendance.

Prior to becoming managed by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the land was owned by Cissy Patterson, one of the first women to own a major newspaper, the Washington Times-Hearld in Washington, D.C. Many of Patterson’s improvements, including the greenhouses, are still in existence.

The 50K runners get to do three loops of the course, experiencing how the subtle changes in the weather throughout the event makes the course somewhat different, as the early morning dew and slightly slippery trial gives way on a dry day to more solid footing. The 20K runner does one loop with an additional few miles on the park roadways.

The weather cooperated with this year’s race, with bright skies and cooler temperatures greeting the runners for the sold-out event. The 50K saw 60 runners finish, with Michael Warren of Westminster taking first overall in 4 hours, 38 minutes, and Suzanne Hurst of Baltimore taking first overall female in 5:28:00 (sixth overall).

As this race is run to celebrate veterans, the awards include first overall military veterans with Travis Nevins of Baltimore taking first in the male division in 5:17 and Caroline Leann of Woodbridge, Virginia, taking the female division in 8:16. A special mention also goes to Jim LeClare, age 61, who returned to the local area to finish in 5:08 for fourth overall, a most impressive run as he was surrounded by runners 20 to 30 years his junior.

In the 20K race, 61 runners finished. Mark Broadwater of Jarrettsville took first in 1:29:00 and Justine Bello of Washington D.C., took home first overall female in 1:43:00 (Fourth overall). In the veteran category, Richard Borlie of White Marsh was the first male in 1:47:00 and Brandy Navarijo of Alexandria was first female in 3:30:00. The 20K also saw the finish of the youngest runner on the course, 14-year-old Noah Lee of Woodbridge, finishing right before James Lee in 2:10:00. Another noteworthy finish was the oldest runner in the 20K, 72-year-old Penny Williams, of Trappe, who finished in 2:26:00 to finish solidly in the mid-pack with the 30 and 40-year-old runners.

The 20K is a great addition to an already classic fall trail race, celebrating all that nature has to offer to a trail runner in an old-school race that doesn’t concern itself with putting as many runners on the trail as possible. It focuses instead on what makes trail running truly great, namely the trail and unexpected moments of joy that can be found throughout the day. Congratulations to all the runners and the new race director Justin Peake for continuing the tradition started by Tom DeKornfeld of Annapolis.

Winter Warriors 5K training

The Annapolis Striders Winter Warriors 5K training is now open. If you want to “get off the couch” or simply get some cardio and aerobic exercise, with anaerobic exercise thrown in for free, this free to Striders members class will fit the bill.

The program starts Sunday to coincide with the end of Thanksgiving and and runs until Feb. 10. The 10-week run/walk program starts with a Week 1, one-minute run, two-minute walk over 20 minutes, three times a week with a gradual increase of running time of about one minute a week until Week 10 with a 20 minutes continuous run. The graduation race is the Valentine’s Day 5K held at Kinder Farm Park.

Calendar

Dec. 10, 10 a.m.: Annapolis Striders Anniversary Run (15K), Quiet Waters Park, Information: annapolisstriders.org/race/2023-anniversary-run-15k/

Dec. 16, 7:30 a.m.: Naptown Half Marathon, 10K and 5K, Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Information: runsignup.com/Race/MD/Annapolis/NaptownHalfMarathon10K

Jan. 28, 8 a.m.: Eternal Winter 6-Hour Run, Greenbury Point, Information: runsignup.com/Race/MD/Annapolis/EternalWinter6HourRun

January 2024: Annapolis Striders Champ Series Registration, Information: https://runsignup.com/Race/MD/Annapolis/AnnapolisStridersChampionshipSeriesRaces

March 9: Annapolis Running Festival, Navy Marine Corps Stadium, Information: https://runsignup.com/Race/MD/Annapolis/AnnapolisRunningFestival

Email running calendar items to Bob Cawood at rhbc@cawoodlawfirm.com