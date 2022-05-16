Bob Cawood: Smithsonian Environmental Research Center a great place to traverse | RUNNING COMMENTARY

There is a great luxury in being able to run far. One can set out in a new location before dawn and truly see the sights before the world wakes up and the congestion begins again.

Take for example a run in a new city. One needs to only walk out of their hotel room and keep making lefts or rights to see what the town is really about — understanding its nuances at a level nonrunners just don’t see.

Just as a great songwriter or director can take a moment of commonality and turn it into a shared experience evoking timeless memories, a good runner can do the same thing on a personal level. Think of the truly great movies or songs of your past, the ones that stick with you, and realize the inspiration for those are out there for you to write as you see fit on the trails and roads that surround us.

If you are in Memphis, you may run by the Lorraine Motel where Martin Luther King was assassinated; if in Washington D.C., you may run Georgetown without the crowds; if in Pittsburgh, you may run past all three rivers and the steelyards; if in Louisville, you may run from Kentucky to Indiana and back.

Even running through a Civil War site, such as Monocacy or Antietam, puts perspective on your analysis of the grim realities of 19th-century conflict that no auto-tour could ever provide

The point is, with running you can experience your environment and embrace everything it is offering — be it the beauty of the Monongahela River at sunrise or the sorrow of our national tragedy at the Lorraine Motel shrouded in the fog rolling off the Mississippi.

The ability to gain such experiences, especially in congested locales, simply by ambulating for a few miles (or more) is a special thing and never to be taken for granted.

There are many such moments waiting to be discovered, some sublime and some joyful, sometimes both in one run. One such place in our backyard is the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center, which is located between the Rhode and West Rivers in Edgewater off Muddy Creek Road. The center’s focus of study is the ecosystems of coastal zones, particularly in the Chesapeake Bay estuary and nearby wetlands.

When entering the SERC, the runner is presented with wonderful opportunities to traverse pristine and lightly used trails. Each new corner seems to present a captivating view of the variety offered, such as open fields and water views, including 14 miles of Rhode River shoreline, surrounding the campus that change throughout the seasons.

Prior to its environmental, educational and research-orientated focus, the land that comprises SERC has a long history of farming and the tragedy of war and enslavement — all of which the runner can see with well-marked historical signs dotting the campus and the obvious remnants of commerce through the many buildings.

The property has had many owners throughout the years, including Marine Lieutenant John Contee, who fought for the nascent U.S. Navy aboard the USS Constitution. After defeating the HMS Java, Contee used his prize money to buy what was known as Sparrow’s Rest and renamed it Java Farm. It was a tobacco plantation with many enslaved persons working the land for a generally absent owner, who in 1830 received an honorary sword from the Maryland legislature expressing its “high sense of the gallantry of John Contee.”

Notably, during the Civil War, both of Contee’s sons fought on the side of the Confederacy. With the passage of the Maryland Constitution of 1864 abolishing slavery, the plantation began its steady decline, hastened by a mansion fire in 1890, and transformation into river commerce off Contee Wharf Road, the now entryway to SERC.

During World War I, a businessman named Robert Lee Forrest turned Java Farm into a dairy, but as World War II took many farmhands the property fell into disrepair again. In 1962, Forrest died and, to everyone’s surprise, bequeathed Java Farm to the Smithsonian — an institution to which he had no connection. Due largely to the influence of longtime Smithsonian Institution secretary S. Dillon Ripley, the idea of using the property to house a research center was born.

All of this history is on display for the runner, including the Java History trail, the Discovery Trail and the Contee Farm Trails. The latter starts at the Contee Mansion Ruins and take in a scenic overlook of the Rhode River. Full trail details are at: https://serc.si.edu/visit/maps-and-trails

So wherever you go and whatever you run, know that history and the stories of the past are all around you. Take a moment to understand the gift you have been given and appreciate it. Running isn’t always about chasing personal bests and trying to get faster.

