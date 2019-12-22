It’s the holiday season and with that comes the eternal question: what present do I get for the avid runner in my life?
It is a conundrum, especially if you are not a runner. What do they really need, or want? How am I supposed to know if the 920 XT watch or the 935 XT with the HR monitor is better?
Do they overpronate or supinate? Why are they always so particular about the “chafing index” of every piece of clothing? I just made that up, there is no such thing as a chafing index, at least not yet.
Well, instead of the usual possibilities of clothing or gear (although that is nice too), let’s try something a little different that doesn’t require hours of research and the dreaded gift receipt.
What do runners appreciate? Time to run and some reward for all that hard work. With that in mind, try these ideas on for size when you stuff your runners stocking with these written gifts to give throughout the year.
1) An opportunity to find a new running route, be it pavement or trail. No strings attached, just go out and enjoy the morning, or afternoon, or evening.
2) A race entry to a race that challenges your runner, something a little out of their comfort zone to show them that you know they can “do it.”
3) Coming out to a race that intimidates your runner, when they are questioning why they signed up for that “special race” that seemed like a good idea on the computer. Your smiling face cheering on the course, or offering a special portable aid station treat that you know your runner will love, is a fabulous gift.
4) A day after the race hike, where you can listen patiently to the “blow-by-blow” of the race in excruciating detail, and you get the guilty pleasure of watching your runner hobble along avoiding even the most modest of uphill or downhill.
5) Planning a special surprise for the post-race runner, whether it is a food, or beverages, or whatever your runner likes. Some runners like a big burger, some like the large size of Five Guys fries, some like a big beer, some like a big bowl of ice cream and cake, but all runners like something for all the effort.
You get the point. The key is to show you care about what they are doing, because it can be lonely out there on the road or trail, wondering why you are doing this.
If none of that works, you can never go wrong with a gift card to a local running shop, a post- race massage, or just about anything else running related, including training clothes that don’t have a race name emblazoned on them. As long as it is about running, it will be well received.
And for the runners, what gift can you give your non-running family and friends? The same as they give you, the gift of your time off the roads and trails, and volunteering at non-profit races and in local clubs. Without volunteers, there would be no non-profit races or local clubs.
Championship Series Results: With the 41st annual Anniversary Run 15K on December 8, 2019 and its 205 finishers, the Annapolis Striders’ Championship Series wrapped up for 2019.
Normally eight races comprise the series, testing runners from the 1-mile distance to the Metric Marathon of 26.2K, which is 16.3 miles. The series, which was six races this year due to some cancellations, is unique in that all the winners are required to be adept at all distance, in all weather and on multiple surfaces.
Space doesn’t permit us to list every winner, but we will focus on those that placed first in their age category of every single race they ran, as well as those that ran every race.
Before we do that though, a special congratulations should be given to Jeff Carlson, the official scorer of the Championship Series for many years, who is retiring from his post.
Jeff went above and beyond compiling scores in an efficient and timely manner, which is quite a feat when dealing with competitive runners. Jeff also has completed every race in the series for 15 years. Outstanding!
First up, those that placed first in their age category of every single race they ran: Nicole Dawson, Theresa Kinsella, Kim Burke, Molly Sherwood, Charlie Schindler, Gene Severtson, Stephen Bohse, Dave Phipps, and David Berry.
And here are those runners that ran every race, with the consecutive years they have accomplished this task in parenthesis.
Nicole Dawson (1) who was in the 14 and under category, Melanie Kylis (1), Kelly Kylis (2), Casey Jolicoeur (1), Kara Reese (5), Iffath Sultana (1), Alicia O’Brien (1), Carah Tabar (2), Cris Eck (7), Melissa McArthur (5), Mary Malone (1), Carol Wesolowski (3), Lisa Zamostny (9), Anneliese Greksa (1), Rae Jean Goodman (1), Martin Shpuntoff (2), Patrick Stephens (2), Maksym Petrenko (1), Scott O’Donnell (1), Daniel Stoudt (9), Daniel Jolicoeur (2), Steve Moss (2), Karsten Brown (1), Billy Abercrombie (2), Stephen Hord (3), Carlos Diaz (2), James Cooper (1), Karl Roy (2), Leo Djiwatampu (3), Jeff Carlson (15), Dave Phipps (1), Michael Bohse (1), Lloyd Rawley (1), Mitch Keiler (2), Jim Favret (1), Pete Quinn (3), Chip Tucker (1), Robert Smith (3), Dave Walser (1), Larry Puglisi (3), Charlie Muskin (8), David Deger (1), Dan Symancyk (1), and John McDowell (1).
And a special congratulations to the following runners that have completed the series for many decades: Derek Ammons (25 years), Jim Etchison (30 years), Will Myers (33 years) and Matthew Mace )34 years). Amazing stuff gentlemen!
If you are interested in running the series in 2020, go to annapolisstriders.org. By entering the series as a member and paying $35 (the usual cost of one 5K), you are automatically signed up for eight races for the year. And, of course you don’t have to run every race, although you win a nice ironman award if you do.
Happy Holidays and may all your runs be “the best run ever!”
Running Calendar
January 1 (9 a.m.) – New Year’s Day Unofficial Gathering at City Dock
January 25 (8 a.m.) – Eternal Winter Six-Hour Run, Greenbury Point, Information: annapolisstriders.org
February 8 (10 a.m.) – Valentine’s Day 5K, Kinder Farm. Information: annapolisstriders.org.
February 23 (8 a.m.) – RRCA 10-Mile Challenge, Howard County Community College. Information: striders.net.
March 15 (7:30 a.m.) – B&A Marathon and Half Marathon, Severna Park High. Information: annapolisstriders.org.
