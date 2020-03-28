Training difficult but not impossible amid crisis

Due to the necessary requirements of social distancing, in-person foot races are being cancelled or postponed — from the B&A Marathon to the Boston Marathon, from your local community 5K to mountainous ultra-marathons, and the Olympics as well.
Even training groups are having to postpone group training events.
The current situation certainly makes training and racing more difficult, but not impossible. Some examples from the past show how different generations have dealt with the inability to “get out there” and for the present how our technology allows us to still meet our modified running goals.
Our first president, George Washington, was an avid outdoorsman. Yet, as his step-grandson recounted, sometimes “the stress of weather” at his home, Mount Vernon, would prevent President Washington from taking his usual exercise.
Whenever Washington was housebound by the snow, “he was in the habit of walking for an hour in the eastern portico of the mansion, before retiring to rest. As that portico is more than ninety feet in length, this walk would comprise several miles.”
Emil Zátopek was a Czechoslovakian distance runner who at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics won gold in the 5,000 (14:06) and 10,000-meter (29:17) races, lapping the field in the latter event. When Zátopek entered the marathon at the last moment, he captured gold in that event as well with a record time of 2:23:03.
Training with intensity and volume unheard of at the time, Zátopek’s workouts included 30 to 40 straight 400-meter repeats, which is 7.5 to 10 miles.
However, it was what Zátopek did in his training that bears some comparison to our current situation. Sometimes the Czechoslovakian weather was too harsh to train outside, so Zátopek would fill his bathtub with dirty clothes and water and run on top of the clothes. Or strap his wife onto his back and run in the backyard while wearing a gas mask.
No one is suggesting anything so extreme these days, but there are virtual races popping up that create a sense of community while staying within the current guidelines.
The Quarantine Backyard Ultra is a free race that anyone can enter and is completed in self-isolation, which will be streamed on YouTube. The race will start on April 4 (7 a.m. Mountain Time) and there are two ways to participate.
First, you can run on your home treadmill and — at the top of each hour — run 4.167-miles. Point your camera at your treadmill to prove you completed the distance then you are free to relax, eat or do any other things you need to prepare for the next lap in another hour.
Or you can do a loop or out and back outside the home (if not on lockdown), use Zoom and a GPS Watch or smartphone to record your data and upload to Strava, running under the same parameters as the treadmill runners.
You can run for one hour or as many hours as you like, but it should be an interesting event to watch as some of the best “backyard” runners are participating, and it is free. Information is here: https://personalpeak.ca/quarantinebackyard/
Charm City Run is also offering two virtual races. First up is the ninth annual Red Shoe Shuffle 5K Run & Walk on March 29 (8:30 a.m.), which benefits the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maryland. Also virtual this year is the 24th annual Port to Fort 6K that is being held on April 19 (8:30 a.m.).
As the Charm City Run noted on its website: “While many things have changed for Believe in Tomorrow amid this crisis one thing has not: we are still providing housing for those who are most vulnerable right now. All funds raised from this year’s race will go directly to help the children and families staying at The Children’s House at Johns Hopkins.”
Find information about the two virtual runs at charmcityrun.com.
Time keeps marching on and the opportunities to get in a run are out there. Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has advised that running is “not only safe, it’s healthy.” And Fauci should know since he runs seven miles a day at the age of 79.
Running Calendar
May 30 – 2020 Naptown Half Marathon and 10K, Navy Marine Corps Stadium, Information: https://runsignup.com/Race/Info/MD/Annapolis/NaptownHalfMarathon10K
May 30 – 2020 Maryland Half Marathon & 5K, Fulton, Maryland. Information:
June 21 – Father’s Day 10K, Severna Park, Information: www.annapolisstriders.org
Sept. 13 – Annapolis Run for The Light House Shelter Half Marathon, 5K and Donut Dash,
Quiet Waters Park, Annapolis Information https://friendslhs.org/runforthelighthouse/
