Hashawha Hills 50K provides variety to spice up the running life

One would expect it would be a stretch to find a connection between the works of an 18th century poet and a smallish, unadvertised 50K ultra run held in Carroll County. However, if one looks closely, the parallels are plain to see.
William Cowper was a popular for his time British poet and hymn writer who modernized poetry by writing about everyday life — the written equivalent of the artists Edouard Manet, Mary Cassatt and Winslow Homer painting everyday scenes.
Despite being quoted often by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., few folks will recall Cowper. They are, however, familiar with his words. They have become an accepted wisdom to the extent that they are now described as metaphors or, more directly, common sense.
In The Timepiece, Cowper wrote: “Variety’s the very spice of life, that gives it all its flavor.” In Light Shining Out of Darkness, Cowper penned “God moves in a mysterious way.” These words are now accepted truisms that originated with Cowper.
What is the tie in to running and Carroll County? Well, on February 29, the Virginia Happy Trails Run Club held one of its few races in Maryland — the Hashawha Hills 50K, which is now in its 12th year.
This sold-out trail trek takes runners on a two-loop tour of the hills outside Westminster near the Pennsylvania border. Runners face deceptive 200-foot elevation climbs all day that begin to wear on them, while also traversing streams and climbing up and over one mountain with the aid of a well-positioned rope.
Despite these obstacles, the competition is strong with the male overall winner Stefano Russo of Lutherville finishing in 3:47:21 — 22 seconds ahead of second place Paul Jacobs. On the women’s side, Sheila Vivery of Fairfax, Virginia took top honors with a 4:45:59 (sixth overall).
The VHTRC certainly is not aiming to make money at the race. As they say: “the race produced a profit … therefore we’re still not sure the runners are getting their money’s worth.”
Accordingly, as they “attempt to achieve the impossible,” every year the price goes down by 10 cents. In 2019, the ace entry fee was $19.15. For 2020, it was $19.05. And for 2021 it will be a “ludicrous” $18.95.
For that price you get a well-marked, challenging yet runnable course, a great aid station, chili at the end, and a finishers mug created by a local potter.
This is not the usual local race; rather it is the type of race variety that spices up the running life. Any race that is outside your local area forces the runner to confront change. What will the hills be like? Where are the aid stations? Is the course description accurate? Where do I park? It will take how long to get there?
Hashawha Hills, like all such races, is a welcome change — a fun run on new land. So, look around outside the 20-mile radius of your running world and see what mysterious ways are out there. Hop in the car, figure out where to park and physically explore what Cowper poetically described.
Annapolis Striders Annual Awards: The Annapolis Striders held their annual awards banquet on March 8 at the Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church of Annapolis. This event celebrates the best of the local running scene from racing to volunteering.
The Runner of the Year awards honor one male and one female Annapolis Striders member for excellence in long distance running.
For 2019, Nicole Dawson won the Female Runner of the Year after placing highly in most races she ran. Meanwhile, Chris Kaplan was named Male Runner of the Year after running 13.1 every week for a year and inspiring others.
The Most Improved awards honor a runner for sustained personal improvement in their long-distance running. For 2019, Stephen Hord won this award after improving his times in every Championship Series race over the past few years. Although he missed the B&A Marathon due to injury, Hord ran it unsupported three weeks later and improved his time by 31 minutes.
The 2019 Volunteer of the Year, David Dold, exemplified volunteer spirit throughout the year by coaching the Spring 10K training and well as the Annapolis 10-Mile Run Training, served as a race director at the fall Metric Marathon in South County and consistently donated his time by doing whatever was needed.
Finally, the Strider of the Year honors a runner for significant contributions to the sport of running through achievements both as a runner and as a volunteer. The 2019 recipient was Bob Smith, a gritty competitor who always gives his all whether running or volunteering. By way of simple example, Bob helps set up races, runs the race while pushing others to give their best then volunteers with the race breakdown.
Congratulations to all the nominees and winners for showing why Annapolis has a vibrant running community.
Running Calendar
March 15 (7:30 a.m.) – B&A Marathon and Half Marathon, Severna Park High. Information: annapolisstriders.org.
March 21 – Hat Run 50K, Susquehanna State Park, Information: hatrun.com
March 28 – Rock and Roll Marathon and Half Marathon, Washington D.C. Information: runrocknroll.com
March 28 (7 a.m.) – 8th annual Barlowe Bolt 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk, Olde Mill Pool, Millersville, Information: https://www.active.com/orgs/friends-of-olde-mill
March 28 (8 a.m.) – Rec Deeds Challenge Run 5K and Family Fun Walk, Downs Memorial Park in Pasadena Information: https://www.aacounty.org/services-and-programs/race-series-rec-deeds-challenge-run-5k
March 29 (9 a.m.) – Get Pumped for Pets 5K/10K/15K, Stevensville, Information: www.getpumpedforpets.org
April 5 (8 a.m.) – Cherry Pit 10 Mile Race, South River High School, Edgewater, Information: annapolisstriders.org
May 30 – 2020 Naptown Half Marathon and 10K, Navy Marine Corps Stadium, Information: https://runsignup.com/Race/Info/MD/Annapolis/NaptownHalfMarathon10K
