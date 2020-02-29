Road Runners event challenges runners with grinding hills

These required finishing times, which are much tougher than in previous years (in 2016 for Rio men only had to have a 2:29 or lower and women 2:45 or lower) and do not factor in potential team placement based on International Association of Athletics Federation rankings (a quite complex methodology), are designed to reduce the number of runners to 80 in Tokyo. That is down from 160 for the 2016 Summer Olympics held in Rio. For its part, the USA Track & Field, the American governing body, has said that the top three finishers will go to the Olympics.