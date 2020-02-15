Racing seasons kicks off with “Little Pax” and Valentine’s Day 5K

The beginning of the 2020 racing season on the roads and the trails started in earnest in February with a new classic and an old classic. First up is the new classic on the trail scene, the Little Patuxent River Half Marathon and 10K.
The “Little Pax” takes place in Columbia on the Guilford Pratt Truss Bridge, running parallel to the Little Patuxent River and onto the Patuxent and Wincopin Trails. This year’s edition sold out in 14 1/2 hours.
So, why did it sell out so quickly? Because it is a well-organized, reasonably priced, fun romp in the woods. Lots of local runners make the trek every year to Columbia and are rewarded with fast trails that are not particularly technical. In other words, the entire course is run-able and is a great tune-up to see where you are on your trail legs after the holiday season.
The Little Pax also takes runners through a little history, and who doesn’t like to run through history. The Guilford Pratt Truss Bridge was built in 1902 as a railroad spur to carry stone from the Guilford Quarry. This design of bridge was quite common in the 18th and 19th century, but few examples remain.
Before the bridge, the stone was carried by hand, an arduous task when compared to just running the trails. Per the Maryland Historical Trust and as with most areas next to a river, the trails the runners are on were originally a gristmill, sawmill, blacksmith shop, and stable.
The building of Route 32 doomed the area’s agrarian village atmosphere and the suburbs crept in. Yet the Little Patuxent remains, waiting to be explored.
When one runs on these trails, it is striking how development is all around you, including the I-95 overpass a few hundred feet above the trails. However, except for the sound of traffic (which can be so loud!), nature is all around you. So next time you are heading to Columbia and go over the I-95 overpass, look down and you will see some beautiful trails.
The road racing season also kicked off with the Annapolis Striders Valentine’s Day 5K, now in its 38th year. This sold-out race is a favorite of the winter warriors and gives a peak of who has been training through winter and in road shape.
A total of 421 finishers took on an unusually moderate Saturday at Kinder Farm Park for some fast times in the always competitive race. Charles Schindler (who also was the winner in 2017 and 2019) took first overall with a time of 17 minutes, 5 seconds (5:31 per mile and three seconds faster than 2019). Meanwhile, Nicole Dawson was the women’s division winner with a 19:58 (6:27/mile).
Like the Little Pax, the history of Kinder Farm Park is all around the runners and is a great place to run. Per Anne Arundel County, the park is named for a German family, Gustave and Henry Kinder, who began making land purchases in 1898 and ran a 600-acre agricultural operation, including lumber, cattle, ice, and milk, as well as traditional vegetables and fruits for sale in the Baltimore region.
Gradually the property was sold off and the remaining 288 acres were deeded to the county to help preserve farm history. Along with that history, the trail system was developed to give runners and walkers an opportunity to see what remains of a bygone era.
During these races, it is doubtful that the runners give much thought about the history of the area they were speeding through. The idea of the race is to go fast, not look at historical markers. But after a race, it is always “neat” to take a closer look at the area and its history. It makes you appreciate the privilege to run on these trails. Not everyone can do it, so enjoy it while you can.
Notable Loss: The local running community recently lost a stalwart on the scene. Rob Smith, a long-time Annapolis Strider, died on February 4 after a month-long treatment for leukemia. He had a great sense of humor and was a friend to many of us in the running community.
Rob was a true community person. For many years, you could find him on Saturdays during football season volunteering to park cars at the USNA Stadium at the Cedar Park gate for the benefit of the Parole Rotary Club. Rob was a former assistant attorney general for the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration and, in the early 1990s, joined the law firm of Franch & Jarashow that would later be known as Franch, Jarashow & Smith.
Rob was an avid runner and member of the Annapolis Striders and many local runners spent time with him at the races and in training. Rob is survived by his wife, Sherrie Burton Smith, and his children, Lindsay and Andrew.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14 (11 a.m.) at the First Presbyterian Church, 171 Duke of Gloucester Street in Annapolis. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to Rotary Club of Parole, PO Box 6327, Annapolis, MD 21401-0327 or parole-rotary.org.
Running Calendar
February 16 (9 a.m.) – KIRG Hot Chocolate 5K, Kent Island Elementary School, Information: https://kirg.org/hotchocolate5k/
February 23 (8 a.m.) – RRCA 10-Mile Challenge, Howard County Community College. Information: striders.net.
March 8 (8 a.m.) – Race for the Trails (10 Miles), Lindale Middle School, Information: https://www.active.com/linthicum-heights-md/running/race-for-the-trails-2020
March 15 (7:30 a.m.) – B&A Marathon and Half Marathon, Severna Park High. Information: annapolisstriders.org.
March 28 (7 a.m.) – 8th annual Barlowe Bolt 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk, Olde Mill Pool, Millersville, Information: https://www.active.com/orgs/friends-of-olde-mill
March 28 (8 a.m.) – Rec Deeds Challenge Run 5K and Family Fun Walk, Downs Memorial Park in Pasadena Information: https://www.aacounty.org/services-and-programs/race-series-rec-deeds-challenge-run-5k
May 30 – 2020 Naptown Half Marathon and 10K, Navy Marine Corps Stadium, Information: https://runsignup.com/Race/Info/MD/Annapolis/NaptownHalfMarathon10K
Send running news or calendar items to Bob Cawood at rhbc@cawoodlawfirm.com