Runners brave unrelenting rain at Endless Winter 6-Hour event

Did you ever wake up in the middle of the winter on a cold, overcast Saturday and say: “Today, I want to run loops at Greenbury Point in the mud for six hours, get soaked by unrelenting rain, and receive nothing more for my efforts than a handshake and some soup?”
Well, over 85 runners did just that this past Saturday — taking on the 5th annual Eternal Winter 6-Hour Run (EW6). To be honest, more than 100 signed up, but some smart folks saw the weather, which was driving rain for the three hours and created lots of mud puddles on the trails and said: “Not today.”
Conceived as the winter counterpart to the Endless Summer 6-Hour Run, EW6 was held this year at Naval Support Activity Annapolis base on Greenbury Point. The mechanics of the event are simple. There is an approximately 3.5-mile course of mostly dirt that can be traversed as many times as desired in six hours.
How far you go is up to you. In fact, the race rules are simply written as “Have Fun.”
Race Directors John Hayward and Mosi Smith, with the support of the Annapolis Striders, do not charge an entry fee and there is no official aid, although perhaps there might be some from the grace and good nature of the organizers at the beginning and end of each loop.
You are on your own for six hours, testing yourself and your reason for wanting to do this event in the middle of winter on a sloppy course. No t-shirts, no aid, no spectators, no finisher’s medal and no whining.
To enter this year’s race, one needed to write a $15 check that was not cashed unless you did not bring five canned, non-perishable goods to the race or did not ask for your check back. Through the $15 donation, the race supports the Light House Homeless Prevention Support Center.
EW6 raised over $1,800 in donations and enough food to completely fill race vehicles. The volunteers also supplied soup and grilled cheese sandwiches to the competitors. Although there are no prizes for finishing first, Claire Twigg won the women’s division by running 32.54 miles, while Aaron Ellison won the men’s division with a most impressive 40.1 miles.
Races like EW6 are the antidote to our sometimes statistics and goal minded sport. Nothing fancy, nothing complex, no set distance, no public goal, no spectators, just a run where the only expectations are the ones you put on yourself.
These types of race are perhaps evidence of something more elemental in us all. The no-frill races showcase the relationship between the mind and the body, what French philosopher Rene Descartes described in Meditations on First Philosophy as the mind being the “thinking thing” and the body simply “the thing that exists,” now known as Cartesian Dualism or dualism of the body and mind.
Rush drummer Neil Peart once wrote: "If you choose not to decide, you still have made a choice.” In our non-lyrical parlance, make the choice to get out on the days when the run doesn’t look great at first blush and you will often be surprised as to what you find.
County Championships: Many years ago, two sisters showed up at the Annapolis Striders junior event. Coached by Lara Mish, these sisters did what all Junior Striders ages 5 through 12 do — engage in a variety of games and activities to develop the stamina to complete a 1 mile run (4 loops around an athletic field track).
On Jan. 21, those two sisters, Saylor and Ruby Whitaker, helped propel the Annapolis High track and field team to a third place overall finish at the Anne Arundel County Championship meet. The Panthers placed just behind runner-up Arundel High and champion Severna Park on the girls’ side.
Saylor finished the 55-meter dash in 7.74 seconds, placed third in the 300-meter dash at 43.80 seconds, and ran a leg of the 800- and 1,600-meter relays. That is an impressive workload.
Ruby placed second in the 500-meter run in 1:22:27, ran the 800 in 2:32:21 and was also part of the 1,6000 relay team.
Congratulations to these former Junior Striders for continuing with their running careers in such splendid fashion.
Race for the Trails: On March 15, the second Race for the Trails 10-Miler to the BWI Trail loop around the airport will be held.
The Friends of Anne Arundel County Trails — in partnership with Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks — puts on this scenic race to promote, protect and enhance the public multi-use trails in Anne Arundel County includes beautification projects.
That mission includes the addition of benches, water fountains and other user amenities and public programming.
The Friends are a not-for-profit 501(c)3 volunteer organization working with the Department of Recreation and Parks to provide a positive user experience on the county's publicly maintained and/or operated multi-use trails, including the B&A Trail, the BWI Trail, the Broadneck Trail, the South Shore Trail and the WB&A Trail.
If you’ve run, biked, hiked or strolled on any of those trails, you have seen and enjoyed the work of the Friends.
This 10-mile course primarily utilizes the 10-foot wide paved BWI Trail in a clockwise direction, starting and ending at Lindale Middle School. There will be restrooms and snacks at Lindale Middle School as well as at the two rest stations located at approximately one-third and two-thirds of the way through the course.
All pre-registered participants will be given a commemorative long-sleeved tee shirt. Sign up is at https://www.active.com/linthicum-heights-md/running/race-for-the-trails-2020
Running Calendar
February 8 (10 a.m.) – Valentine’s Day 5K, Kinder Farm. Information: annapolisstriders.org.
February 23 (8 a.m.) – RRCA 10-Mile Challenge, Howard County Community College. Information: striders.net.
March 8 (8 a.m.) – Race for the Trails (10 Miles), Lindale Middle School, Information: https://www.active.com/linthicum-heights-md/running/race-for-the-trails-2020
March 15 (7:30 a.m.) – B&A Marathon and Half Marathon, Severna Park High. Information: annapolisstriders.org.
May 30 – 2020 Naptown Half Marathon and 10K, Navy Marine Corps Stadium, Information: https://runsignup.com/Race/Info/MD/Annapolis/NaptownHalfMarathon10K
Send running news or calendar items to Bob Cawood at rhbc@cawoodlawfirm.com