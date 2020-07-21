Bowie Baysox to offer private batting cage sessions on its stadium field next month

The event will serve as a much-needed cash flow for the Baysox, who like many minor league teams across the country suffered financially upon the cancellation of the minor league season back in June. As the Baltimore Orioles’ affiliate, Bowie currently hosts the Baltimore Orioles’ taxi squad, or the Major League team’s practice roster, to train. The Baysox do not generate revenue from that. The Orioles have booked through the end of the season in late September.