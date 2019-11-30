Leo Boucher did not follow the typical path of junior sailors.
Youth sailing has developed a standard development strategy in which participants are indoctrinated through the Optimist dinghy then graduate to the Club 420.
Boucher elected to pass on the 420 and its double-handed fleet racing format. Instead, the West River resident chose to focus on single-handed racing, first in the Laser Radial then later the full-rig Laser.
His reasoning was simple. Boucher wanted to compete at the highest level and did not want to rely on finding crew in order to do so.
“It’s hard to get a teammate that is totally committed, a partner who is willing to do all the events,” Boucher said.
Boucher enjoyed tremendous success on the Chesapeake Bay circuit and beyond while racing single-handedly throughout his high school years. He learned how to sail at West River Sailing Club then transitioned to Severn Sailing Association around the age of 10.
Boucher captured the Orange Bowl championship for Laser Radial class in 2015 then did so again in Laser class in 2016 and 2017. The 2018 South River High graduate qualified for the Interscholastic Sailing Association single-handed national championships all four years.
After finishing fourth at the national finals in Laser Radial as sophomore, Boucher was runner-up for the Cressy Trophy behind Joseph Hou of Newport Harbor High (Cal.) as a senior. Those results made the youngster one of the most highly sought sailing recruits in the country and Boucher chose to continue his career at St. Mary’s College of Maryland.
All those years of dedicated training in a single-minded pursuit of excellence paid off earlier this month when Boucher captured the LaserPerformance men’s single-handed national championship.
Boucher won three races and placed second or third in four others in posting a low score of 65 points, three better than runner-up Richard McCann from the University of Miami. One year after placing second at single-handed nationals, the St. Mary’s College sophomore was presented with the prestigious Glen S. Foster Trophy.
“The competition in the fleet was tough and Leo did a great job hanging in there because he didn’t have many chances to pull away from the fleet,” said Bill Ward, director of sailing at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. “Leo had consistently excellent boat speed and used disciplined, conservative tactics to avoid bad races. He stayed cool down the stretch and covered the sailors he needed to beat in the last race.”
Boucher was the runner-up at the 2018 ICSA single-handed nationals behind Harvard freshman Henry Marshall. The 19-year-old did not hesitate when asked what he learned from that experience.
“Just the importance of staying calm. You need to shake off having a bad race. You can’t let it throw you off your routine and you can’t let the bad races stack up,” he said.
Boucher was forced to follow his own advice at this year’s national championship regatta after he finished 12th out of 18 boats in Race 1. Undaunted, the sophomore took third in Race 2 then won three of the next four starts to get himself back into the regatta.
“I didn’t panic at all after that poor result in the first race. I just stuck to my plan,” he said.
Competition was held off Santa Barbara, a venue at which Boucher had never competed. Saturday’s action was held in high winds that started around 10 knots and built to 17. Organizers took advantage of the solid conditions to reel off 10 races that lasted about a half hour each.
“Saturday was sort of grueling and it was easy to get exhausted. Fortunately, my training and conditioning got me through,” Boucher said. “After four or five races, it was obvious the Miami (McCann) and Coast Guard (Gage Schoenherr) sailors were my top competition.”
McCann and Schoenherr were tied for the lead, two points ahead of Boucher, entering Sunday’s session. Only four races were held in light winds with Boucher posting a solid score line of 2-5-3-7. Meanwhile, McCann and Schoenherr both slipped up with the former starting the day with a 10th and ninth and the latter absorbing results of eighth and 11th.
“I kept those two guys in my window of vision. I always had eyes on them, but wasn’t totally focused on them,” said Boucher, whose Chesapeake Bay experience paid dividends on Sunday. “I think the light winds were more in my favor since I’m accustomed to those conditions.”
Boucher captured the Carl Van Duyne Regatta that serves as the Mid-Atlantic Intercollegiate Sailing Association single-handed championship. Top five finishers at the Van Duyne Regatta earn automatic berths into ICSA nationals and the St. Mary’s College standout beat Gavin McJones of the Naval Academy.
Boucher has gotten into double-handed racing at the collegiate level and served as A Division skipper this fall, helping St. Mary’s claim overall victory at the War Memorial Regatta.