Temple of the Wind takes line honors in fifth annual Boomerang Race

Doug Dykman has been campaigning his Corsair 31 Temple of the Wind since 2006 and has enjoyed much success.
Dykman and crew have captured first place in multihull class in almost every notable Chesapeake Bay distance race over the last 15 years.
Last weekend, however, brought a new accomplishment for the Temple of the Wind team. Dykman led the way as the 31-foot trimaran took line honors in the fifth annual Boomerang Race, hosted by Eastport Yacht Club.
“I’m pretty sure this is the first time we’ve ever been first to finish for the entire fleet,” said Dykman, who was presented with the F. Peter Weber Trophy in his Boomerang Race debut.
Forecasts for light winds proved inaccurate and the fleet of 63 boats in 11 classes got underway Saturday evening on the Severn River in 12-15 knot southwest winds. Dykman said the breeze built to 15-18 out in the Chesapeake Bay before eventually dropping to single digits.
“It was just a great night. The weather was pleasant, not too hot. We had flat water and the wind held out the whole way,” the Arnold resident said. “We were disappointed when we saw the prediction for 5-6 knots all night. However, the wind piped up as we came under Chesapeake Bay Bridge on the way to the starting line, which was very encouraging.”
Eastport Yacht Club organizers sent the fleet on a 47 nautical mile course that meandered around the bay. Following a downwind start in the Severn River, the fleet rounded R2 then turned north to honor a mark off Hackett’s Point
Next leg took the boats across to R87 off Kent Island, then it was a reach down the bay to R84 off Poplar Island and a beat back toward the western shore. After honoring C1 off the West River, Dykman said it was a one-legged close reach to C1 then a spinnaker run to 84A.
Temple of the Wind finished at G5 on the Severn River at 1:34 on Sunday morning, about seven minutes ahead of the fastest monohull in the fleet. Rival, a Carkeek 40 skippered by Bob Cantwell, crossed the finish line at 1:41 a.m.
“While the breeze laid down a bit as the night progressed, it never died. We always had solid pressure, mostly in the 8 to 10-knot range. It clocked around from southwest to further west and always had somewhat of a southerly component,” Dykman said.
It did not take long for Temple of the Wind to work its way through the fleet and by the time she passed Eastern Bay the lone monohull still in front was Rival, which was steadily run down.
“I would say the close reach from R2 to GC1 was probably the most exciting. This is a sweet spot for the Corsair 31 in those conditions. We were seeing consistent boat speeds of 15-16 knots and passed many of the A1 boats on that leg,” Dykman said.
A slow rounding of C1 off the West River allowed the Corsair 43 Triple Threat to catch Temple of the Wind, Dykman said. Skipper Tim Lyons and the Triple Threat team maintained the lead around R84A during the second lap of the race, but a car carrier ship proved a major navigational challenge at that point.
“We had had to sail away in order to let the ship pass,” Dykman said.
Triple Threat maintained its lead until halfway up the second G83-WRG1 leg, but a beam reach that enabled Temple of the Wind to carry its Code Zero spinnaker proved decisive.
“It was those conditions that allowed us to pass (Triple Threat) and build some distance,” Dykman said.
Dykman, a retired gastroenterologist who berths his boat at the Stonington community pier on the Magothy River, sailed with his usual crew of Mike Leary, Joe Daly and Leon Krementz. Daly owns a C&C 34 named Daly Grind on which the other three men crew for the Magothy River Sailing Association Wednesday night series.
“When I bought Temple of the Wind, they all agreed we would do weekend racing on my boat,” Dykman said. “I am nominally in charge, but Mike, Joe and I have sailed together for 20 years, so it’s a cooperative decision-making process with the ultimate call by me if there is a conflict in opinion.”
Dykman was on the tiller for the start of the Boomerang Race, but Daly and Leary shared that responsibility throughout the night. Daly and Leary shared headsail and mainsail when not steering, while Krementz primarily handled the foredeck.
“Navigation is Mike’s forte. He is a Savant at finding marks in the distance,” Dykman said. “We all rotate positions on long races. What really helps is rotating drivers to keep everyone fresh.”
Daly and Leary, who are brothers-in-law, are retired United States Navy officers. Leary was a submariner and reached the rank of lieutenant commander, while Daly went surface warfare and retired as a commander.
Their presence enabled Temple of the Wind to capture the Patriot Cup, which is awarded to the top finisher with at least two former military veterans aboard.
Rival was awarded the Boomerang Trophy, which is presented to the boat that finishes first in the class with the closest elapsed corrected times between first and fifth place. Boats competing in one-design classes were evaluated on their elapsed times.
Quantum Sail Design Group professional Jason Currie called tactics on Rival, which posted a corrected time of 8 hours, 55 minutes and 35 seconds. Competition was indeed close in the nine-boat PHRF A0/A1 class with the second through fourth place finishes separated by just over three minutes.
Veteran professional Grant Spanhake served as mainsail trimmer and strategist, while Fletcher Sims and Willy Comerford shared headsail trimming duties. Tyler Raven (pit), Chris Humphreys (runners), Charlie Kunda (foredeck), Ryan Rutkowski (pit) and Carter Cameron (mid mast) completed the crew.
“After a year off, this was a great team win. We nailed the downwind start with a clear lane at the pin end and quickly accelerated up to 21.3 knots on our way to the first mark,” Cantwell said. “The long course was perfectly straightforward as we were able to sail directly to each mark without gybing or beating.”
Rival was scratch boat in the fleet with a negative 51 PHRF rating. The Carkeek 40 finished 1 hour and 12 minutes ahead of the Aerodyne 38 ZUUL (Benedict Capuco) but that gap was sliced to approximately seven minutes once time allowances were factored in.
“Due to our rating, we knew we couldn’t let up and the team was super focused on keeping the boat moving as fast as possible. It also helped that there was little chop, especially on our upwind legs,” Cantwell said.
“Grant was phenomenal at keeping the main perfectly trimmed at maximum efficiency. Charlie and Carter were able to deftly handle the few sail changes we had. I thought the team was able to sail a near perfect race and it felt great to come back with a strong win in a competitive fleet,” Cantwell added.
EYC Boomerang Race
J/30 (3 boats)
1, Shamrock, Bruce Irvin; TOTALed Mayhem, Doug and Amy Stryker; 3, Mondial, Michael Ruzzi
J/35 (3 boats)
1, Aunt Jean, James Sagerholm & Jerry Christofel; 2, Valhalla, Mike Wood; 3, Maggie, James McNeely
J/105 (7 boats)
1, Syndicate, Kevin Brown & Mike Ward; 2, Santas Reign Dear, Donald Santa; 3, Chessie, John Kircher
CRCA ORRez Cruiser (4 boats)
1, Miles to Go, Beneteau Oceanis 41.1, Erik Halverson, 7:26:25 (corrected time); 2, Celerity, Beneteau 473, Rick Lober, 7:50:58; 3, Anneliese, B-40, Joe Zebleckes, 8:02:20
CRCA ORRez Performance Cruiser (6 boats)
1, Resolute, Tartan 3500, David Adams, 6:38:44; 2, A L’Assaut, Dufour 40, Kurt Cerny, 6:46:42; 3, Heaven Can Wait, Beneteau 45F5, Uwe Mewes, 7:25:32
CRCA ORRez Racer-Cruiser (5 boats)
1, Flashpoint, J/100, Dan & Susan Leonard, 6:31:05; 2, ReJoyce, C&C 115, Dennis Glackin, 6:35:55; 3, Enigman, Dehler 39, Matt & Wendy Sheldrick, 7:23:10
PHRF A0/A1 (9 boats)
1, Rival, Carkeek 40, Bob Cantwell, 8:55:35; 2, ZUUL, Aerodyne 38, Bendict Capuco, 9:02:18; 3, Mummbles, Farr 30, Brad Kauffman, 9:04:25
PHRF A2 (14 boats)
1, Sette, GP26, Stanley Shortz, 8:50:36; 2, Hornet, J/33, John Loe, 9:16:29; 3, Cookie Monster, Salona 380, 9:19:29
PHRF B (3 boats)
1, Incommunicado, Omega 36, Ed Tracey & Tim Polk, 7:31:32; 2, Pegasus, C&C 35, Patrick Hylant, 7:53:42; 3, Gun, S2 9.1, Charles McCord, 8:24:58
CHESS (4 boats)
1, Blowviate, J/24, Wesley Marshall, 8:31:24; 2, Daisy, Cal 22, Jose Turcios, 9:13:20; 3, Trouble No Trouble, Mini Transat 6.50, Brian Gray, 9:34:17
Multihull B (5 boats)
Latest Sports
1, Temple of the Wind, Corsair 31, Douglas Dykman, 6:43:23; 2, Triple Threat, Corsair 43, Tim Lyons, 7:00:35; 3, Flipper, Gougeon G32, John Wayshner, 7:03:34