Bob Hough, former high school sports editor for Capital Gazette Newspapers, dies at age 46

In 2014, when Capital Gazette Newspapers was seeking someone to oversee prep sports, Gerry Jackson had to decide whether to hire a candidate with full-time experience at another daily newspaper or promote a part-time freelancer.
Jackson, who served as Capital Gazette sports editor for two decades, chose knowledge and experience in the community over resume and pedigree. Bob Hough was hired as the paper’s sixth (and last) high school sports editor.
“Bob didn’t really have a background in print journalism, but he was a sponge. Bob took everything you told him to heart and truly wanted to learn,” said Jackson, who is now acting sports editor of The Baltimore Sun. “He rose to become high school sports editor for Capital Gazette, which is a big deal. Prep sports has always been the bread-and-butter of the newspaper.”
Hough’s performance in that role over the next seven years justified Jackson’s decision. If Hough was covering a late football game on Friday night, the editor on duty could always count on him making deadline.
“We never got one complaint from an athletic director, coach, player or parent about Bob’s reporting. That speaks volumes,” Jackson said. “You could always count on Bob to do a quality job. There was not a nicer guy or harder worker.”
Hough, who spent a total of 25 years covering high school sports for Capital Gazette Newspapers, died suddenly on Saturday night at his apartment in Pasadena. He was 46 years old and the cause of death has not been determined.
Word of Hough’s unexpected passing reached Florida, where longtime friend and former classmate Dave Lanham now resides. Lanham and Hough played youth baseball together with the Anne Arundel Rebels organization and are both 1992 graduates of Glen Burnie High.
As athletic director at St. Mary’s High (2002-08), Meade High (2008-14) and Severna Park High (2014-19), Lanham renewed his friendship with Hough while also developing a professional relationship.
“I have a heavy, heavy heart today. I’m just sick to my stomach about losing Bob. He was a great person and a great friend. I’m extremely sad,” Lanham said.
Lanham was among many athletic directors in Anne Arundel County that respected Hough for the dedication and professionalism he brought to the position. As high school sports editor, Hough was responsible for scheduling event coverage and feature stories, while overseeing a large staff of part-time reporters.
Clayton Culp, Coordinator of Athletics for Anne Arundel County Public Schools, issued a statement on behalf of the Board of Education.
“AACPS Athletics is very saddened by the news of Bob Hough’s passing. Bob had a welcoming and warm personality that we all appreciated. He built trusting, lasting relationships with coaches and athletic departments for many years,” Culp said. “We respected his thorough and thoughtful approach to covering high school athletics. It was truly an honor to know and work with Bob. We will miss him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.”
Hough was born and raised in Connellsville, Pa., and moved to Anne Arundel County along with his mother and sister after his parents divorced. He played varsity tennis at Glen Burnie High and was an avid supporter of all the school’s athletic programs.
Hough graduated from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland in July 1994 and later returned to the Baltimore campus to serve as a teacher. He was initially hired by Capital Gazette Newspapers as a part-time freelancer covering high school sports in 1996.
Hough quickly established himself as one of the most reliable “stringers” and was routinely assigned to cover big games. During basketball season, duty often took Hough back to Glen Burnie High for showdowns with rivals Annapolis, Meade and Old Mill.
Longtime coach Mike Rudd swore the Gophers lost every time Hough showed up at the “old barn” off Baltimore and Annapolis Boulevard and took to calling him the “black cloud.” That was a running joke between the two, but the truth is Rudd appreciated having Hough covering those important contests.
Hough played junior varsity basketball at Glen Burnie when Terry Bogle was head coach and Rudd was the assistant.
“Coach Bogle and I were both tickled when Bob started covering high school sports for The Capital and Maryland Gazette,” Rudd said. “We were proud to see a former Gopher writing for the local paper.”
Hough went out of his way to be unbiased when covering Glen Burnie in basketball or any other sport. “Bobby never gave us special treatment, but you know deep down he always loved his Gophers,” Rudd said.
Hough loved the annual James T. Bogle Christmas Tournament hosted by Glen Burnie and often attended even if not assigned to cover it.
“Bob would come just to eat my homemade meatballs in the hospitality room,” Rudd said with a chuckle. “He loved those meatballs so much I wound up giving him my special recipe.”
Hough gave Rudd and his son Tyler the best Christmas present they could have hoped for one year. He wrote a feature article about Tyler during his senior season playing basketball at McDaniel College and stressed the theme of being a coach’s son.
“I think the ultimate sign of respect you can give someone is that you never heard a bad word about them and that was definitely the case with Bob,” Rudd said. I went through a wide range of emotions just thinking about Bob today. It’s just so hard to believe someone could be taken so young. I’m proud to have called Bob a friend and I know he will definitely be missed by a lot of people."
Dave Broughton worked with Hough throughout the latter’s tenure with Capital Gazette Newspapers. He succeeded Jackson as sports editor and was therefore Hough’s boss for most of the time he was high school sports editor.
“Bob played a very visible role on the Anne Arundel County sports scene for a long time. There are countless current and former athletes that have newspapers clippings of stories Bob wrote about them and their teams,” Broughton said. “Bob was very dedicated and was out there day after day, night after night chronicling high school athletes and their accomplishments.”
Broughton noted Hough wasn’t flashy, describing him more as a “lunch-pail type of guy.” Whenever Broughton was out of town, Hough was his go-to guy to serve as house sitter taking care of the dogs because he was so “responsible and dependable.”
Mike Morea was already working for Capital Gazette Newspapers as a part-time sports writer when Hough came aboard. They quickly bonded over their western Pennsylvania roots and mutual love for Pittsburgh professional sports.
Morea, still a member of the Capital Gazette sports department, developed a close friendship with Hough and they routinely met to watch the Steelers, Penguins or Pirates.
“It just won’t be the same getting together every Sunday to watch the Steelers play. Bob was a treat to watch the games with, whether it was the Steelers or the Penguins. He was a true fan who bled Black and Gold,” Morea said. “Bob was truly one of a kind and shaped a lot of people, whether as a friend or colleague.”
Hough took a buyout from The Tribune Company at the beginning of this year but continued to cover high school athletics for Varsity Sports Network and the Severna Park Voice.
Hough is survived by his 9-year-old daughter Audriana along with his parents, Christine Caringola and Richard (Jeanne) Hough, both of Connellsville. He is also survived by his three siblings — Richard Hough (Anne) of Lusby, John Hough of Connellsville, Tara (James Rose) Hough of Stevensville and seven nephews.
“Bob was the simplest person in the world. He loved sports journalism, the Steelers, beer and fire pits,” his older sister Tara said. “Family was very important to Bob and he was dedicated to all those that loved him.”
Funeral arrangements have not been completed.