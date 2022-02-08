Bob Cawood on running: Time to prepare for spring racing | COMMENTARY

It may not seem like it right now, but the days are getting longer and winter is bound to release its grip soon enough. Every day brings the promise of more sunlight and warmer temperatures.
Although the treadmill has its place and group gym classes can be fun, sometimes it is nice to be able to just get outside for a run without worrying about wind, ice, snow and wearing just the right amount of clothes to keep you warm without becoming drenched in sweat, and thus getting cold again.
March 20 marks the official start of spring this year. Daylight savings begins March 13. What does all this mean for the winter runner?
It means it is now time to prepare for spring racing. To paraphrase songwriter Bob Mould: all winter we’ve been “ready to sit inside,” but soon it’ll be springtime and a runner has to “think up a way to spend their time.”
There is just something wonderful about lacing up the shoes and running fast with no concerns except the run itself. But one isn’t always in the state of being able to “grip and rip” a run, at least not without getting hurt in the process. An injured runner is a sad runner, and no one wants that.
Think of the next several weeks as spring training for the runner. The weather and winter malaise excuses should start to evaporate and the planting of spring training seeds should begin. Starting to prepare now, albeit indoors initially or cautiously on the salt covered roads, will inevitably result in a refreshed and healthy runner showing up at the spring start line ready to take on any challenge.
In previous columns, we have discussed the myriad or tools and tricks available to the runner to get them ready. These include running clubs, treadmills, rewards for a good workout, accountability devices, and even fitness watches that “encourage” you to get exercise. You don’t want to “disappoint” your fitness watch, do you?
The main training tool, as always, is your mind. If you want to do it, you will find a way. If you don’t want to do it, you will find an excuse.
All it takes is some focus and carving out time from your day. If your social conversations always fall back to what series you are streaming, chances are you have enough time in your day to exercise.
No matter what way you approach it, the proving ground for spring is now. What you prove this spring is up to you.
B&A Marathon, Half Marathon
The 31st annual B&A Marathon and Half Marathon are fast approaching on March 27 and both races are filling up quickly. Led by new race director Kim Teter, the event is getting a fresh makeover with new sponsors, including rumors of local BBQ at the finish.
Held in memory of retired Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel Ben Moore. Lt. Col., Ret., USMC, the race is a true gem and many local runners have used it as their first marathon due to its low key nature.
It features a flat and fast course, except for one pesky hill on Boulters Way, with everything a runner could need. Although the B&A bridge over Joyce Lane is under repair, the work is expected to be finished in time for the race. In the unlikely event the bridge is still under repair, the course will be re-routed.
This year’s premiums include sunglasses, a Maryland flag themed hat and custom medals. Information can be found at https://www.annapolisstriders.org/race/2022-ba-trail-marathon-and-half-marathon/
Annapolis 10-Mile Run
After a two-year pandemic-related hiatus, the Annapolis 10-Mile Run, organized by the nonprofit Annapolis Striders and now in its 47th year, is scheduled to take place this year on Sunday, Aug. 28 starting at 7 a.m.
This annual event is the highlight of many runner calendars and showcases the best of the city, not to mention the heat, humidity and hills of a Chesapeake August.
Although the Annapolis 10-Miler may see some modest tweaks due to COVID concerns, it will be great to have this community event back to live racing on a course that has seen its share of Olympians duel.
Details on registration are expected to be posted soon at https://www.annapolisstriders.org/annapolis-10-mile-run/
Calendar
Feb. 12 (8 a.m.): Valentine’s Day 5K, Kinder Farm Park. Information: www.annapolisstriders.com
Feb. 27 (8 a.m.): RRCA Club 10-Mile Challenge, Howard Community College, Information: https://www.striders.net/rrca-club-challenge
March 19 (9 a.m.): Hat Run 50K, Susquehanna State Park, Information: www.hatrun.com
March 27 (7:30 a.m.): B&A Full and Half Marathon, Severna Park, Information: https://www.annapolisstriders.org/race/2022-ba-trail-marathon-and-half-marathon/
Latest Sports
Send running news and calendar items to Bob Cawood at rhbc@cawoodlawfirm.com.