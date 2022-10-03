Bob Cawood on running: Susquehanna River Running festival provides scenic tour of two counties | COMMENTARY

The Susquehanna River Running Festival in Havre de Grace took place on Sept. 24 and many local competitors made the trek to Harford County for an opportunity to run a great 5K, 10K or half-marathon with the unique chance to traverse two counties and across the Hatem Bridge.

This scenic race is now a well-established fixture on the early fall running scene on a fast and fair course. Runners are treated on the keyhole style out and back course to not only the Hatem Bridge that crosses the Susquehanna River, but the historic sites of Havre de Grace, Perryville and Perry Point.

When the runners are on Perry Point at about the halfway mark, they can look back and see the start line across the river, which is somewhat comforting as it looks like it is so close.

Event Organizer Sean McClone says the event is a labor of love for the community with the goal of bringing out the best of the area and praised the help of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Heath along with the volunteer groups Freestate ChalleNGe Academy, VolunTeens, Perryville Lions Club, the Town of Perryville as well as local cross-country teams.

This year’s race morning dawned with a cool, overcast day, perfect conditions for all of the runners. Local standouts from Annapolis included Casey Rayburg, who completed the race in 1 hour, 25 minutes, 21 seconds to place 11th overall and first in his age group along with Shelly Pace, whose time of 1:52:01 was good for second in her age group.

David Phipps (1:26:26) also took first for his age group and placed 13th overall, while both Megan Viviano of Severna Park (1:36:13) and Carolyn Crooks of Arnold (1:48:12) finished fourth in their respective age groups.

McClone said the race has “received great support from the local communities and are grateful for them allowing us to run their streets.” Organizers focus on having a “big race feel with small town hospitality” and any runner who has participated will attest they have achieved their goal.

Walk Maryland Day

Every runner, no matter their training, resume or pedigree, has walked during a race or training run. It is inevitable and during ultra-events (runs longer than the marathon distance) expected.

A good runner knows this and trains accordingly, taking the walk opportunity to get the heart and breathing rates under control so the next push on the run can continue.

October 5 is officially Walk Maryland Day during “Walktober.” It is a showcase for Maryland official exercise and to lead the initiative to support safe walking and walkability.

To encourage walking, you can register to walk on October 5 either as a Walk Leader or Sole Mate. Walk Leaders are to encourage anyone who enjoys walking and wants to help others realize the benefits this healthy activity can bring to join them on a walk.

Sole Mates are people who would like to join a walk and can register for a walk in their desired location.

If you miss the October 5 registration, there will be walk-related events and educational opportunities across the state throughout the month of October.

For more information go to: mdot.maryland.gov/tso/pages/Index.aspx?PageId=79

Bay Bridge Run-Walk

The annual Bay Bridge Run or Walk is coming up and a training opportunity is available to Annapolis Striders or Annapolis Tri Club members on Saturday, Oct. 22, (8 to 10 a.m.) at UR Burger, located at 120 Mitchells Chance Road in Edgewater.

This social training team has over 100 members and is a great way to connect with other folks towards a common goal. Information can be found at: annapolisstriders.org or annapolistriathlon.org

Calendar

Oct. 29: Port to Fort 6K (8:30 a.m.), Fort McHenry: believeintomorrow.org/p2f/

Nov. 5: Downs Park 5-miler (8:00 a.m.), Downs Park, Information: annapolisstriders.org

Nov. 11: Rosaryville 50K (7 a.m.), Rosaryville State Park Information: annapolisstriders.org

Nov. 13: Bay Bridge Walk and Run, Information: thebaybridgerun.com

Send running calendar items to Bob Cawood at rhbc@cawoodlawfirm.com