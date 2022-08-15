Bob Cawood on running: Endless Summer 6-Hour Run highlights recreational importance of Greenbury Point | COMMENTARY

Casey Rayburg traverses the trails of Greenbury Point while competing in the Endless Summer 6-Hour Run on July 30 at Greenbury Point. (Courtesy Photo)

There are few places in Annapolis that offer an opportunity to find oneself in nature or with access to safe, continuous pedestrian routes unencumbered by the realities of living in an urban environment.

Due to the city proper’s unique geography and development, it does not have many greenways and nature trails suitable for running, hiking or biking.

Also, the connectors between available trails utilize a patchwork of road shoulders and sidewalks that can be, on occasion, poorly maintained; many a runner or hiker have tripped over a brick or uneven concrete “sidewalk snakes.”

This situation is unlike many cities that have pedestrian access from the downtown area to a river trail or a repurposed rail-to-trail system. One need only to travel to Baltimore’s waterfront promenade that leads to Fort McHenry or Washington’s 20-mile Anacostia Riverwalk Park or Rock Creek Park (which includes car-free Beech Drive on weekends) to realize there are ways to make trail access available to those living in an urban environment.

The additional examples are plentiful, such as Alexandria with its 18-mile Potomac waterfront trail from Old Town to Mount Vernon with an opportunity to also cross over the Potomac, or Prince Frederick with its trail system from the town center that traverses 22 miles along the Prince Frederick to Bay Overlook Trail, nicknamed the PF2 Bay.

We should locally be working towards these types of solutions, as the existing infrastructure is challenging at best and puts pedestrians at unnecessary risk.

Although pedestrian access from downtown is a challenge, local runners and hikers thankfully have access to the natural beauty and serenity of Greenbury Point. Getting there on foot or bike is a tricky affair as it involves running along Route 648 through Ferry Farms without a sidewalk or shoulder.

Yet the reward is several miles of dirt trails with views of downtown Annapolis, the Chesapeake Bay and Bay Bridge. Although only a few miles from downtown, one can find oneself completely lost in nature.

As reported in The Capital, there has been some talk about Greenbury Point being repurposed for a second golf course. The discussion over what is apparently a concept has already sparked debate about best uses.

Golf courses by their nature limit the use of land to their sole purpose — to the exclusion of every other use and everyone else who is not a golfer. That would be shame at Greenbury Point, not only because there is already an 18-hole golf course there, but also because it would also exclude all manner of other uses of the land and forever impact what is a beautiful and critical area.

Given the lack of access to true trails, certainly the community can work together to come up with a solution that works for all the stakeholders. Indeed, many golf courses are able to provide access for other uses, which seems especially applicable if this is to be a second course for what is already a small group of fewer than 500 members of the Naval Academy Golf Club.

For example, a wide shoulder could be installed from the Naval Academy Bridge to Greenbury Point to allow access to a dedicated loop of the property for runners and bikers, which would also provide a safe connector to the B&A Trail. Such a waterfront loop would be in line with what many other cities have done throughout the region and the country.

Greenbury Point is a special place, and it should remain available to the community as a whole to celebrate being with nature.

Endless Summer Run

Now in its 12th year and benefiting the Semper Fi Fund, the Endless Summer 6-Hour Run took place at Greenbury Point using the trail system that may be impacted in the future by contemplated redevelopment into a second golf course.

What is a 6-hour run, you ask? It is an opportunity for each competitor to run as far as they can in six hours. You can start or stop at your discretion and you can even leave the course halfway through and come back later.

That’s the beauty of timed races; it is up to the runner to decide what the day will bring.

Runners this year were treated to normal July conditions with warm and muggy temperatures. Appropriate hydration was made available and the day was a success for the 111 runners who endured an expected increase in temperatures as the race went into the early afternoon.

Unlike last year, which was unusually cool and saw Nick Cruz set a new distance record of 45.79 miles, this year’s heat impacted the total amount of miles. Aaron Ellison was first overall with 35.30 miles, while Lillian Thomas took top female honors with 31.85 miles. Also, 73-year-old Charlie Muskin won his age group with an impressive 22.05 miles.

Competitions such as the Endless Summer 6-Hour Run and other events that take place at Greenbury show the value of the trails. One need only go out to Greenbury on a weekend day and see that the trails are well loved and used by the community as a whole, with adults, kids, and dogs taking in nature.

There are even signs throughout the trails quoting various poets on the beauty of nature. Hopefully, it will stay that way as local residents need access to outdoor-friendly activities in an area that is already well confined by rivers, creeks, bay and development.

Greenbury Point is the perfect respite.

Calendar

Aug. 28: Annapolis 10-Mile Run, Information: annapolisstriders.org/annapolis-10-mile-run/

Sept. 3: Charles Street 12 Miler (7:30 a.m.), Baltimore, Information: charmcityrun.com/calendar/charlesst12

Sept. 10: 36th Annual Amish County BikeTour, Information: bikede.org/amish-country-bike-tour

Sept. 11: Annapolis 9/11 Heroes Run (2 p.m.), Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium; Information: travismanion.org/events/911-heroes-run/2022-annapolis-md

Sept. 11: Parks Half Marathon (6:45 a.m.), Montgomery County

Sept. 16: Run Now Wine Later (5:30 p.m.), Greenbury Point

Sept. 18: Run for the Light House, Quiet Waters Park, Information: AnnapolisRunForTheLightHouse.org

Oct. 29: Port to Fort 6K (8:30 a.m.), Fort McHenry

Nov. 13: Bay Bridge Run, Information: thebaybridgerun.com

Send running calendar items to Bob Cawood at rhbc@cawoodlawfirm.com