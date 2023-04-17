Bob Cawood: Spring is the time to assess health and training | RUNNING COMMENTARY

Even though we are early into spring, now is the time to assess where you are in your running health and training.

The demands of the heat and humidity are beginning their inevitable rise, taxing our running output and forcing us to begin the yearly summer adaptation.

For some experienced runners, this brings dread, as they know what is coming over the summer months. For others, they are excited to challenge themselves yet again to the best summer has to offer.

Regardless of your outlook, the physical changes the body goes through, such as lessening sweat and salt output and increasing hydration demands, are only realized if one can also adapt the mind.

Every runner has experienced a sudden increase in heat that just stops the runner in their tracks to catch their breath and figure out how to best get home from a training run that normally would be “just another few miles” they have been run hundreds of times to a reconnoiter exercise looking for water, shade and the least number of hills.

The science is complex and somewhat beside the point when one is in the moment of a loss of energy. No one is reading a physiology textbook in the full sun on the top of the Naval Academy Bridge trying to figure out what happened.

Although there is no way to avoid the sudden “blow-up,” there are ways to lessen its impact. Anticipation is the key, a theme that runs through life, as Jim Morrison wrote about in The Changeling saying that no matter where one is in life, one must “never been so broke” that they “couldn’t leave town.”

In other words, besides that physical training, always be prepared to mentally move on in your training. The roads and trails are open now to begin the lead-up to the summer training cycle, so that you have enough of a base to be able to “leave town.”

If you are in a rut running on the road, head to the trail. If you are struggling on the treadmill, head to the road. And if you are in the same, everyday run, drive to a new place and just head out on the road.

When in doubt, if you just keep making lefts, or rights, you will end back up at the starting point, and, as we all know, anyone who gets 10 minutes into a run always comes back happier than when they started.

Just as one plans what they will stream on their favorite service, or plans out their vacation, so should one plan out their runs so they are not stale. One needs only have the prospect of being able to run taken away from them to realize that every run is a gift, and we should never take one for granted, even when we do “blow up.” It is all part of the larger picture.

10-year-old Griffin Taber nears the finish of the Cherry Point 10-Mile Run, which was held April 2 at South River High. (Karsten Brown)

Cherry Pit 10-Miler

One of the legacy races in Anne Arundel County, the Cherry Pit 10-Miler, took place April 2 on a warm, beautiful Sunday morning. Now in its 44th year, the race features a beautiful tour of south county “horse country.”

Starting at South River High School, runners are treated to a quick trip from Route 2 South, onto Mill Swamp Road, the hills of Muddy Creek Road, up onto South River Clubhouse Road, back onto Route 2 to finish back at the High School.

The course is deceptively hilly at inopportune times, with miles 5 to 9 generally going up or down, sometimes somewhat dramatically. As is the case with running in this area, runners seem to be running from creek to creek.

It seems that every time a runner goes gently downhill with a quick uphill, without doubt there is a creek at the bottom, and if traffic is just right you can actually hear the water going by slowly to drain out inevitably into the Chesapeake Bay.

This is a purposefully small, no-frills race testing the runners to simply want to get in their best 10 miles.

Coming in first overall was Charlie Schinder with a time of 58 minutes, 25 seconds (5:50 per mile) and the overall female winner was Nicole Dawson, who is just on a tear at local races, in 1:11:32 (18th overall).

The male master winner was Maksym Petrenko in 1:03:22 and the female masters winner was Maggi Woronkowicz in 1:18:50. And a special congratulations to the oldest and youngest runners. David Barry was the oldest finisher at age 79 with a 2:17:09, and 10-year-old Griffin Tabar finished in 1:26:36, averaging an impressive 8:39 a mile.

Also of special note was the race in the male 19-under age group. Carson Malone, 15, took first in his age group with a most impressive time of 1:04:57, while Reed Simm, 15, was second in 1:17:53. Malone’s time was good enough for seventh overall, and is all the more impressive considering he was competing against much more experienced runners.

Annapolis 10-Mile Run

Registration for the 48th annual Annapolis 10-Mile Run, which is scheduled for Aug. 27, opened Saturday. For more information, go to active.com/annapolis-md/running/annapolis-10-mile-run-2023

Calendar

April 30 (8 a.m.): Shipley’s Choice Elementary Rock Trot 5K. Information: shipleyschoicepto.membershiptoolkit.com/packet/30112509

May 7 (9 a.m.): Hunt Meadow 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run, Annapolis. Information: eventbrite.com/e/hunt-meadow-5k1mile-run-like-a-mustang-registration-563499250427

June 10 (8 a.m.): Crofton Kiwanis 10K and 5K, Crofton. Information: croftonkiwanis.org

June 10 (8 a.m.): Maryland Half Marathon and 5K, Fulton, MD. Information: ummsfoundation.org/site/TR?fr_id=1300&pg=entry

Sept. 10 (6:45 a.m.): Parks Half Marathon, Rock Creek Park. Information: runsignup.com/Race/MD/Rockville/ParksHalfMarathon

Email running calendar items to Bob Cawood at rhbc@cawoodlawfirm.com