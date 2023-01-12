Bob Cawood: Make New Year’s resolutions realistic and have a plan | RUNNING COMMENTARY

A runner smiles for the camera and gives the thumbs up during the B&A Trail Full and Half Marathon event in 2019. The Annapolis Striders are offering a training program to prepare runners for the half marathon distance of 13.1 miles. (Capital File Photo)

A new year brings many expectations with hopes and dreams waiting for a concrete action plan. Runners are no exception to this yearly ritual.

It is one thing to say “I want to run faster” or “I want to become a better trail runner” and it is another thing to actually have a plan going forward.

In order to understand what “better” or “faster” means, a runner must have an honest internal conversation to understand what is achievable, an outline of sorts, which is no different than the outlines one uses to write.

The best way to do that is to look back on what happened last year, or over the course of several years, as unrealistic plans lead only to disappointment.

What did you achieve in 2022? Did you have a plan at all, or were you getting out for runs when time allowed? Either method is correct as the beauty of running is what you make of it.

As the 19th century English philosopher, economist and member of Parliament John Stuart Mills famously wrote, “Liberty consists in doing what one desires.” If you don’t desire to run, don’t do it. But if you do desire to run, give it your best; otherwise, what is the point?

Perhaps the internal dialogue should change to just enjoying what the run gives you instead of focusing on “better” or “faster.” For isn’t that what running is really about — taking time away from everything else in your life to enjoy a simple act that helps you maintain physical fitness, gives you some control over your life, and clears you mind?

Our daily runs are more than just an opportunity to get exercise. They are also an opportunity to examine our thoughts. Our society is one of reaction these days. The temptation is to react via electronic means to the current flavor of the day issue without giving much thought to all sides, and as Americans were are ingrained to always have an opinion ready, whether well thought out or not.

However, with a run one learns quickly that the feelings one has at mile one are not the same as mile five, and by mile 20 one can’t even remember mile one. In other words, the more time we spend on a singular task, the more nuanced the task becomes.

Although the first 10 minutes of a run may not be much fun as the body adapts, generally speaking every person who finishes the run feels better than when they started. That, and the opportunity to have thought through whatever issues were pressing in the moments before the run, are gifts of their own.

It is these simple gifts that makes runners humble, for one never knows when their running days may be over. Just as a runner takes what the course gives them on race day, in training one must take what the run gives them, learn from it, appreciate it and move on.

What will this new year of 2023 hold for you? Will it be mechanical, will it be thoughtful, will it be challenging? Hopefully all of the above, for every run is different and an opportunity to exercise your own free will.

Mills wrote in “On Liberty” about the tyranny of the masses that where the majority pursues its own goals, the result is minority oppression. Applied to runner, or any avid sports person, this could mean to just do your own thing and not follow the latest trends.

Perhaps that is the goal of 2023. Whatever you decide, do it with all your gusto for your true goals whatever they may be.

Training opportunities

The Annapolis Striders offer training for the distance of 13.1 miles that targets the B&A Half-Marathon. It is a 12-week, low-key, build-up program that guides the participants from a base of 6 miles up to a long run of 14 miles in 12 weeks.

The goal will be for all who go through the program to be able to complete the B&A Trail Half-Marathon in March or an alternative event around the same time frame.

Training is every Saturday at 7:30 a.m. from Jones Station Park and Ride. The first session was Jan. 7. Even if you can’t make the sessions, all of the training materials are online for free.

Information can be found at annapolisstriders.org/half-marathon

If ever you’ve wanted to start the new year off right and are training for your first race, do it with other like-minded folks. You just need to sign up and make some memories.

Calendar

Jan. 29 (8 a.m.): Eternal Winter 6-Hour Run, Greenbury Point. Information: annapolisstriders.org

Feb. 11 (8 a.m.): Valentine’s Day 5K, Kinder Farm Park. Information: annapolisstriders.com

Feb. 26 (8 a.m.): RRCA Club 10 Mile Challenge, Howard Community College. Information: https://www.striders.net/rrca-club-challenge

March 25 (9 a.m.): Hat Run 50K, Susquehanna State Park. Information: www.hatrun.com

March 26 (7:30 a.m.): B&A Full and Half Marathon, Severna Park High School. Information: annapolisstriders.org