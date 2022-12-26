Bob Cawood on running: Local runner to lead prestigious Marine Corps Marathon | COMMENTARY

Alex Hetherington at the Annapolis Striders Rosaryville 50k in Upper Marlboro on Nov. 12. Hetherington was recently appointed the Marine Corps Marathon Race Director. (Courtesy Photo)

The Marine Corps Marathon, held every October, has been a rite of passage for local runners since its inception in 1976. Although it attracts runners from around the world, it is different from many other large-scale marathons in that it does not award prize money and attracts participants based on its history, purpose and organizational efficiency.

When a local runner signs up for the Marine Corps Marathon, they know they are getting a world-class event in their own backyard.

It is therefore fitting that Alex Hetherington has been appointed race director of the Marine Corps Marathon organization. The northern Virginia resident is taking over from Rick Nealis, who led the MCM for the last 30 years and helped the organization evolve into offering numerous events of all distances throughout the year.

Nealis noted that he has been “blessed to watch millions of runners discover long-distance running and accomplish their dreams” and is ready to turn the reins over to Hetherington with the goal of taking the MCM to “new levels of running greatness” while remaining always faithful to its running and values.

Hetherington is a fixture on the local marathon and ultra-running scene, having won the Annapolis Striders Veteran’s Day 50K held in Rosaryville State Park multiple times as well as winning the Dahlgren Heritage Rail Tail 50K, the Seashore Nature Trail 50K and the Algonquin 50K.

Hetherington was an All-Marine Corps runner from 1995 to 2009 and is the 1998 Armed Forces Marathon champion in the inaugural year of the event. Hetherington is a retired Marine Corps aviator, having primarily served with the squadrons of Marine Aircraft Group-39 out of Camp Pendleton, California, and flying the AH-1W helicopter.

Hetherington was inducted into the Marine Corps Marathon Hall of Fame in 2009 and has completed the event 27 times.

For over 641,670 finishers to date, going back to the first Marine Corps Marathon in 1976, the starting line of The People’s Marathon has been an immersive opportunity to experience the core values of honor, courage and commitment through an inspiring race on an iconic course organized by the world’s finest fighting force.

The MCM and the series of races put on by the organization throughout the years have flourished under the leadership of Rick Nealis and will no doubt continue to grow under Hetherington’s direction.

We are lucky to have such leaders willing to take on the massive undertaking that is the MCM so we all can achieve our own goals. If you want to check out the various races offered by the MCM organization, and there are some great ones, you can visit www.marinemarathon.com

Anniversary Run 15K

Since 1979, the Annapolis Striders have held their Anniversary Run 15K (9.32 miles) and this year was no exception with runners taking on approximately three laps of Quiet Waters Park on Dec. 11.

The race itself is free to members and is a challenge as the runner must approach each lap somewhat differently. Flat-out and full speed ahead is not the strategy for this race.

Much like the Annapolis 10-Mile Run, the 15K requires patience to push when the racecourse allows it and to hold back when necessary.

In many ways, the Anniversary Run is the opposite side of the same coin as the A10. One is held during the summer with thousands of runners on a city course with many diversions and one is conducted during the winter with a handful of runners on a course through the woods on a quiet winter morning.

However, both are about the same distance and have the same hills and challenges. If you can do well at A10 and the Anniversary Run, you are a well-rounded 10-mile road runner.

This year 121 runners finished the 15K with Scott Koehler taking first overall with an impressive time of 55 minutes, 16 seconds (an average of 5:56 minutes per mile). Gene Severtson, who is classified as a master’s competitor, took second in 55:48.

Nicole Dawson was first in the female category and eighth overall with a time of 1:031:31, while Mary Woronkowicz was the first female master in 1:11:19.

Griffin Tabar, the youngest participant at 10 years old, had an exceptional run in placing second in the Under-19 category with a time of 1:25:07. He was followed by 12-year-old Thurston Curtis, who took third with a 1:44:08.

Marie Delany, 74, placed first in her age category in 2:05:03, while David Barry, 79, was the oldest finisher in 1:58:37.

Congratulations to all who took on the race and finished.

BWI Loop Runners

The BWI Loop Runners welcome all individuals to run or walk for better health. Members of the group meet every Saturday (7 a.m.) at the Thomas A. Dixon Observation Area at BWI Marshall Airport.

Those interested in checking it out can visit the BWI Loop Runners Facebook page.

Calendar

Sunday (9 a.m.): New Year’s Day Unofficial Gathering at City Dock

Jan. 29 (8 a.m.): Eternal Winter 6 Hour Run, Greenbury Point, Information: annapolisstriders.org

Feb. 11 (8 a.m.): Valentine’s Day 5K, Kinder Farm Park, Information: annapolisstriders.com

March 26 (7:30 a.m.): B&A Full and Half Marathon, Severna Park High School, Information: annapolisstriders.org