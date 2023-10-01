Bob Cawood: Rachel Goad raises $6,162 through Run for the Light House | RUNNING COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Annapolis Run for the Light House half marathon and 5K were held on September 17 at Quiet Waters Park. This year’s event was a sellout with 167 runners finishing the half marathon and 174 more completing the 5K.

The racecourse is a combination of the Quiet Waters trail and the Hillsmere subdivision. The half marathoners start with a complete circuit of the Quiet Waters paved trail and exit into Hillsmere. The runners then take a counterclockwise tour of Hillsmere with its views of the Chesapeake Bay and Key School before returning for another foray into Quiet Waters.

The race is a mix of turns with some straightaways and exposed areas followed by tight turns and the deep woods of Quiet Waters, all of which require somewhat different strategies for the runner.

Shane Lilly of Leesburg, Virginia, took first overall in the half marathon with a time of 1 hour, 26 minutes and 27 seconds — a pace of 6:53 per mile. Martin Shpuntoff of Annapolis was close behind in second in 1:27:57. First overall female finisher was Lindsay Hogan (6th overall) of West River in 1:40:58 with Caitlin Gehring of Davidsonville coming across second (9th overall) in 1:43:42.

This annual event raises funds for The Light House, which provides stability to those in need, including emergency shelter, food, and clothing as well as training and employment skills. Light House also addresses the underlying causes of homelessness such as lack of marketable job skills, addiction and the debilitating effects of both mental and physical health issues.

The community is in need of the valuable services Light House provides and fundraisers such as this race go a long way towards helping achieve those laudable goals.

Annapolis resident Rachel Goad took the social aspect of the half marathon to heart and went above and beyond simply signing up to invest her time and effort into raising funds for Light House.

Goad and her Butterfly Brigade raised $6,162, surpassing her initial goal of $2,500. Goad, a professional dog walker, has been on a weight loss regimen for several years and through her job she has been walking between 8 to 12 miles a day.

Prior to the race, Goad started incorporating some jogging and running while working and soon set her sights on a 5K. This was a worthy challenge as Goad had struggled in the past with running, finding herself out of breath in 30 seconds.

Goad said she “sort of wrote off that form of exercise for myself.” Yet she did not give up and “started running out of curiosity.” Much to her surprise, after a few training sessions Goad realized that the 5K was an insufficient challenge.

So she did what all runners do and upped the distance, setting her sights on a new goal. Goad was initially going to do a 10K, but when she checked into the Light House event she quickly realized the only race on offer above a 5K was a half marathon. Goad accepted the challenge and started training for the 13.1-mile distance.

Goad trained for 18 weeks while raising funds for the Light House. As Goad put it, she “ran all over town, increasing my maximum distance incrementally” and enjoying the routes the area has to offer. That included Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Eastport and Riva Road, latter of which she noted was not the best as it could use some more sidewalks, especially at the 665 interchange.

Goad was inspired to name her efforts the “Butterfly Brigade” to highlight her own process of self-transformation, namely “the meeting of my personal metamorphosis with the Light House’s mission to help those experiencing homelessness with metamorphoses of their own.”

At the half marathon, Goad wore a pair of butterfly wings with a ribbon to the wings for each donor, thereby bringing them along on her journey to becoming a half-marathon finisher.

Goad experienced the highs and lows of the distance and of fundraising. The highs of “the simple and continuous realization of what I am capable of” as well as the number of supporters, including people Goad didn’t know, far outweighed the lows of the normal, and expected, self-doubt that creeps into every runner that toes the line and asks: “Did I do enough? Do I belong here?”

Goad most certainly did belong and finished the race. We all could be well served by adopting Goad’s attitude of making a change in your life and, as she said, to “try running with butterfly wings! There’s nothing like soaring over the Spa Creek Bridge!”

Congratulations to all the runners, and especially to Goad who set out to make a change in her life through running and achieved so much more — not only for herself but for the community. For more information on Goad and her fundraising efforts, visit: www.facebook.com/donate/153489851018108/

