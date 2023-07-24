Bob Cawood: Races that honor past greats are special events | RUNNING COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

There is something special about road races named in honor of humble runners from long ago — well before social media and the proliferation of self-congratulation that seems somewhat pervasive.

These races serve to connect us to our running past and offer guideposts to today’s running climate where it seems there is somewhat of a reluctance to allow amateur athletic events to use the roadways — be it for running, biking or any other manner of pursuits.

Advertisement

One of those races is the Clarence DeMar marathon and half marathon, held in Keene, New Hampshire. Its 45th edition will be held Sept. 24 and it honors a true American success story.

As detailed in his 1937 autobiography “Marathon,” DeMar — who was born in 1888 — overcame health setbacks, including a heart murmur and medical advice that he should stop running, to finish first at the 1912 Boston Marathon in 2:21:39 — then a course record and still an impressive time.

Advertisement

DeMar was a member of the 1912 U.S. Olympic marathon team and a poor finish on the biggest stage prompted him to take a break from racing. DeMar returned to the racing scene in 1917 and performed well, but was then drafted into the U.S. Army. That led to another break from racing until 1922 when he returned to the Boston Marathon and won again.

DeMar’s road led to the 1924 Paris Olympics where he won a bronze medal in the marathon. It would be the last Olympic marathon medal won by an American until Frank Shorter in 1972.

DeMar posted a superb time of 2:43:40 to win the 1927 Baltimore Marathon, which per the New York Times was run from Laurel to Baltimore in a “murky downpour” by the “gray-haired Boston Star.”

DeMar once ran 110 miles to get to a 10-mile race, would run and hitchhike the 90 miles from Boston to Keene every weekend and would run to and from work — all because it brought him joy.

DeMar’s last win at Boston was at the age of 41, and his seven Boston victories remain a record. It is a race that is well worth checking out and being inspired by the deeds of DeMar.

Information can be found at: https://clarencedemar.com

Alexandra O'Connell, a 17-year-old Arnold resident, was the female winner of the John Wall Mile that was held at the Bates complex track on July 15. (Karsten Brown)

John Wall Mile

A local race also honors a man of the past for his athletic deeds — the John Wall Mile that is organized by the Annapolis Striders. Now in its 41st year, the race is run in memory of John Wall, a long time advocate for distance running who was a member of the U.S. team at the 1936 Berlin Olympics and ran with the legendary Jesse Owens.

Wall, who served in the Navy in World War II and beyond, was also the world record holder in the distance medley relay in 1935 and won 19 national masters championships in track.

Advertisement

This year, the John Wall Mile was held during somewhat oppressive yet manageable weather conditions on the track at the Bates Athletic Complex with 136 runners testing themselves to see where they stand. Overall winner was Odenton resident Mark Neagles with a time of 4 minutes, 40 seconds, while the top female finisher was 17-year-old Arnold resident Alexandra O’Connell in 5:42. Gambrills resident Gene Severtson took first in the male Master’s Division (40 and over) and was ninth overall in 5:00.48, while Kendra Smith of Savage was the top female Master’s runner in 6:33.

There were also some impressive times in the 10-year-old and younger categories with Evan Weeks and Michael Bencivenga finishing in 8:05 and 10:02, respectively. On the girls side, 8-year-old Adeline Bae finished in 8:46 with 9-year-old Caroline Prevas right behind in 9:32.

These races recognize the deeds of the past that even decades later continue to impress. They also highlight a striking contrast between our time — when some municipalities seem intent on not allowing races to happen because of some nebulous security issue, safety concern or “setting of precedent,” — and the attitude of past years when it was understood that races and other non-professional forms of athletic pursuit were important to the mental and physical well-being of everyday amateur athletes.

The fact that legacy races continue to happen not only give us a connection to the past, but also teaches that sometimes it is better to temporarily close a road on an early weekend morning for the greater good of the community.

Calendar

July 23 (7 a.m.): Endless Summer 6-Hour Run; Greenbury Point Annapolis; Information: annapolisstriders.org

Aug. 5 (8 a.m.): Casey Cares 14th annual 5K/1=mile walk, Maryland Zoo; Information: https://www.caseycares.org/events/5k-runwalk

Advertisement

Aug. 6 (8 a.m.): Dogs Days 8K Cross Country Run; Anne Arundel Community College, Arnold; Information: annapolisstriders.org

August 19 (7 a.m.): Maryland HEAT Race, 50K and 25K, Patapsco State Park; Information: mdheatrace.com

Aug. 27 (7 a.m.): Annapolis 10-Mile Run, Information: annapolisstriders.org

Sept. 10 (6:45 a.m.): Parks Half Marathon, Rock Creek Park. Information: runsignup.com/Race/MD/Rockville/ParksHalfMarathon

Oct. 1 (8 a.m.): Metric Marathon, Southern High School, Harwood, Information: annapolisstriders.org

Email running calendar items to Bob Cawood at rhbc@cawoodlawfirm.com