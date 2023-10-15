Bob Cawood: Annapolis resident Chris Trumbauer conquers Grindstone 100 challenge | RUNNING COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Grindstone 100-miler, held Sept. 22-24 in the Shenandoah Valley of Western Virginia, was successfully taken on by local runner Chris Trumbauer.

This is a grueling ultramarathon with a twist. It starts at 6 p.m. on a Friday, ensuring that every runner must go through the night to finish, and for some runners a second night as the race gives you 36 hours to finish.

Advertisement

It’s a race that tests you in unique ways, especially if you are still out there into the second night.

Runners start in Natural Chimneys, limestone formations ranging from 70 to 160 feet high that formed millions of years ago when the area was underwater. The course goes over several mountain tops, including Reddish Know and Little Bald Knob, before a short diversion on the Wild Oak National Recreation Trail and up and over Grindstone Mountain for a return trip to Natural Chimneys and the small town of Mount Solon in Augusta County, Virginia.

Advertisement

This was Trumbauer’s first foray into the 100 mile distance and he picked a challenging race as the Grindstone boasts over 21,000 feet of elevation gain, a considerable vertical accumulation made up of many “pointless ups and downs” that seem to go on forever, to be occasionally mixed with proper climbing.

Trumbauer is no novice to the ultra running scene, having done several events such as the JFK 50 — a rite of passage for any local ultra-runner. After not being selected via lottery for the New York, London, and Berlin marathons, Trumbauer was talked into signing up for Grindstone by a friend.

“I thought the Grindstone would be a fun challenge for myself,” he said.

Trumbauer trained correctly for the race, running elevation and tricky single track on the Appalachian Trail and in Fredrick’s Catoctin Trail and Patapsco State Park and was able to balance 60-plus mile weeks with family and work life, never running more than 25 miles in any one session.

Annapolis resident Chris Trumbauer took on the challenge of the Grindstone 100-Miler and completed the grueling overnight race. (Photos courtesy of Chris Trumbau)

As the event starts in the evening, certain pre-race rituals had to be modified, including fueling up with a full dinner which one would never do before a morning race. Even with that modification, Trumbauer was left to just “mill around the campground and tried to calm my nerves.”

All races have highs and lows, which are different for each individual competitor, and Grindstone was no exception. For Trumbauer, highlights included the 40-mile mark when – despite it still being dark — he was running downhill and thought “wow, this is actually fun.”

That was followed 10 miles later by the early dawn and sunrise with the “sky getting lighter which was a big morale booster” and recognizing that one could run even while falling asleep, especially when aided by coffee.

These highs offset some of the normal fueling and stomach woes and the fact it rained for three-quarters of the race (more than 75 miles). Rain can be refreshing for a short while, but after about an hour things start to chafe and blisters start to form, which only get worse without prompt attention.

Advertisement

Thankfully, Trumbauer had a pacer and crew who were able to fix him up and join him for the last 30 miles when ultra runners are in a somewhat confused state and sometimes just need someone with them to make sure they get back home, which Trumbauer did in a time of 28 hours, 27 minutes and 39 seconds. He finished 45th overall out of 184 competitors — an impressive performance.

Trumbauer sums up the entire ultra-experience correctly when he notes that although long distance races aren’t for everyone, it is “the community and the atmosphere” that is the draw as “everyone is supportive and besides the very elite runners, nobody is really competing against each other. You talk to people and run with them and try to help everyone achieve their finish.”

As for the recovery, despite going 100 miles, it only took a few days for Trumbauer to feel somewhat normal and he was back to running within a few days, while wearing his finisher’s buckle every day.

Congratulations to Trumbauer for completing his first 100 miler and taking on the challenge of trying something new and testing himself outside of the normal runner comfort zone.

Full results and information can be accessed at: www.grindstone.utmb.world

Turkey Trot

The Severna Park Assistance Network will conduct its Stride for SPAN Turkey Trot 5K and 1-mile Fun Walk at 9 a.m. Nov. 4 at Kinder Farm Park in Severna Park.

Advertisement

SPAN is a nonprofit organization located in Severna Park that provides assistance to those who find themselves in critical or emergency situations such as hunger, utility turn-offs, court-ordered evictions, and prescription/medical needs and this race raises funds for SPAN’s mission.

Registration can be found at: spanhelps.org/11th_annual_turkey_trot_5k_1m

Calendar

Oct. 15 (7 a.m.): Get Your rear in Gear 5K. Anne Arundel Community College; Information: donate.coloncancercoalition.org/baltimore/

Nov. 4 (9 a.m.): 27th annual Jug Bay Run for Wildlife, Patuxent River Park. Information: pgparks.com/event_list/27th-annual-jug-bay-run-for-wildlife

Nov. 4 (8 a.m.): Downs Park 5-miler, Downs Park, Information: annapolisstriders.org

Nov. 11 (7 a.m.): Rosaryville 50K, Rosaryville State Park Information: annapolisstriders.org

Advertisement

Nov. 12: Run/Walk Across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, Information: thebaybridgerun.com/Race/MD/Annapolis/BayBridgeRun

Nov. 19: Cold Turkey 10K, Arundel Middle School, Information: annapolisstriders.org

Dec. 10 (10 a.m.): Annapolis Striders 45th Annual Anniversary Run, Quiet Waters Park, Information: annapolisstriders.org

Email running calendar items to Bob Cawood at rhbc@cawoodlawfirm.com