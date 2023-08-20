Bob Cawood: Eastern States 100-Mile Trail Run is a ‘graduate level’ competition | RUNNING COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Annapolis runner Casey Rayburg receives the finisher’s belt buckle from the Eastern States 100-Mile Trail Run director along with his pacer Mara Whiteman of Pasadena. Rayburg finished 91st overall with a time of 34 hours, 35 minutes and 17 seconds. The ESA100 starts and finishes in Little Pine State Park in Waterville, Pennsylvania. (Eastern States 100 mile trail ru)

The Eastern States 100-Mile Trail Run, which starts and finishes in Little Pine State Park in Waterville, attracts only the toughest of competitors who qualify to seek an adventure that will change their focus on what a dedicated runner is capable of in the wilds of north central Pennsylvania.

As race organizers state: “This is graduate-level trail running that will both test and fulfill you in so many ways” and “only the hardiest of runners will complete the circumnavigation of Pine Creek … that supplied the lumber that built America.”

On Aug. 12-13, four local runners took on the challenge of the ES100 to test their mettle against the best the mountains, valleys, runs and creeks of the Allegheny Plateau have to offer.

This year’s race had the usual suspects of heat and humidity with an added twist of hail and a storm that lasted over five solid hours, turning the course into a slippery collection of mud and loose rocks. Those conditions challenged runners through the wee hours, while the sun and humidity were waiting the next day, which had an effect as approximately 40% of the field did not finish.

The ES100 is not your ordinary ultra-run or even 100-mile race in a park. It takes place completely in an area known as the Pennsylvania Wilds, where there is no cell service and the deer and snakes outnumber the people. The race itself is 103.1 miles of long climbs totaling 20,000 feet of elevation gain on a sprawling circular course, and runners are given 36 hours to finish. That sounds like a lot of time, but it isn’t given the course requires purposeful forward movement and race management.

This isn’t a race where you can just go out “and fly and die” with the hope of holding on.

Annapolis runner Casey Rayburg displays the belt buckle he received for finishing the Eastern States 100-Mile Trail Run. (Eastern States 100 mile trail ru)

To put the course into some local context, imagine starting a race in Annapolis, running up to Columbia and then to Towson with a quick trip through Rock Hall and Chestertown and back to Annapolis.

Such is the distance covered with the added complexity of going up, over and down 15 mountains filled with mature trees that block out the sun as well as ferns and undergrowth that hide the rocks and trail from view.

And like the Annapolis area, there are water features, with the runner treated to innumerable streams and a crossing via rope of Pine Creek, about the distance from Eastport to City Dock, at night after running 62 miles.

So why do hardy runners subject themselves to this when their only reward is a belt buckle and a handshake? Perhaps it is best explained by the late Dr. Thomas Thwaites, the father of the Mid-State (Pennsylvania) Trail, which is known as Pennsylvania’s “wildest trail.”

Dr. Thwaites was echoing the spirit of trail runners when he wrote that we as a society have disconnected in many ways from nature and we “cling to the false hope that we have mastered nature, rather than standing in respect and stewardship of all things within nature around us.”

And as if speaking directly to the ES100 runners years before the race even existed, Dr. Thwaites spoke of what only very few are able to experience in this unique wilderness when he asked why runners and hikers “venture into the wet, wild woods with biting insects and stinging nettles on trails lined with roots and studded with rocks?

The answer, as Dr. Thwaites wrote, is easily understandable to those that have taken on the challenge of the ES100 or any other race or hike that truly tests you, saying “the wilder and more beautiful the land, the better the hiking. Clearly, these experiences are spiritual. It is the deep, but bright, secret of hiking. Spiritual experience is essential to our well-being, so hiking remains popular.”

Although one can train for the ES100, a runner never really knows whether the finish is possible until the race develops, and even then it is only in the last few hundred feet that doing so is assured. So many things can go wrong — from nutrition issues, injuries that run from simple cut and strains to falling down a mountain side trail, weather problems, gear failures, loss of motivation, or perhaps most importantly a failure to believe.

To that point, one can’t practice by simply running 100 miles. One must put in long runs of perhaps up to 50 miles and hope that training to the halfway point gets them the rest.

With that spirit in mind, we applaud our four local “flatlanders” from Maryland who trained for months using every tool at their disposal to take on ES100 and come out the other side in one piece. They did so with many stories to be told and a greater appreciation for what they can do when faced with many miles to go and only one way to get home.

Congratulations to Matthew Burke of Catonsville, who placed 21st overall with a time of 28 hours, 37 minutes and 41 seconds. He was followed closely by both Maksym Petrenko of Crofton (28th, 29:23:06) and Aaron Iles of Catonsville (31st overall, 29:41:45). Standout Annapolis runner Casey Rayburg came across 91st with a time of 34:35:17.

All those runners deserve applause for putting forth an outstanding effort and seeing the task through. Without doubt, there were moments when they questioned their training and whether they could finish, but set those doubts aside and made the local running community proud.

Annapolis 10-Mile Run

The largest running event in Anne Arundel County, the Annapolis 10 Mile Run, will take place Sunday, Aug. 27 starting at 7:00 a.m.

Over 2,500 runners are expected to partake in the renowned race that starts and finishes in the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium parking lot. The course takes runners down Main Street and around City Dock then over the Naval Academy Bridge and through Ferry Farms before returning.

There is something special about being part of a community event, either as a runner, volunteer or participant, when the normal grind of everyday life is put in hold for a singular purpose.

Now in its 48th year, the race attracts competitors from around the country on a race-course that has hosted Olympians and every day runners taking on what has become a generational rite of passage over a hot, hilly and humid 10 miles.

If you are not running, there are volunteer opportunities available and spectators are always welcome to witness runners giving their best during this marquee event of which we can all take civic pride.

Information can be found at annapolisstriders.org/race/2023-annapolis-10-mile-run/

